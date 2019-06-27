News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-27 14:09:11 -0500') }} football Edit

NC State maintains communications with four-star Jacolbe Cowan

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Mlxvidr9a8z2daj3nfba
Cowan is rated the No. 88 prospect in the country by Rivals.com.

Four-star defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan from Charlotte Providence Day has been making the rounds this summer.

He is fresh off an official visit to Ohio State. He’s been to Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee this summer as well. The most recent time he’s been to NC State was last fall for a game.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}