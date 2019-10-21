As first reported by Joe Giglio of the Raleigh News and Observer, the hits keep coming on the injury front.

Redshirt junior starting right tackle Justin Witt, junior starting corner Chris Ingram and sophomore corner Teshaun Smith are all out for the remainder of the season. Witt was injured during the loss at Florida State, and Monday's news was confirmation on his status. Witt had started the first five games of the year at his position and dating back to a year ago had started 16 of 18 contests played by the Pack.

Ingram was hurt near the end of the first half against Syracuse. He had started 18 straight games before the injury, and he had 33 tackles and led the Pack with four pass breakups and two interceptions through the Syracuse contest.

Smith would have been an ideal candidate to replace Ingram in the starting lineup. The cornerbacks room had already lost redshirt freshman Taiyon Palmer for the season with an injury, and senior starter Nick McCloud has been out since being hurt against East Carolina opener. Smith had 14 tackles, including one for a loss, and a pass breakup in five games this year, including two starts.

The three join Palmer, starting tight end and redshirt junior Dylan Autenrieth, starting receiver and redshirt junior C.J. Riley and projected starter at left tackle and fifth-year senior Tyrone Riley as players lost for the year.