Jaylon Scott is ready to be the next man up at linebacker

NC State, unfortunately for the Wolfpack, has had quite a bit of experience with the “next man up” philosophy. It’s the approach that when one player goes down with an injury, the replacement steps in and gets the job done. Sophomore linebacker Jaylon Scott will be the latest example. During NC State’s 24-10 loss at Mississippi State last Saturday, first-team All-ACC linebacker Payton Wilson suffered what appeared to have been a left shoulder injury while making a tackle near the sideline. By the time Wilson emerged on the sideline from having X-rays taken in the locker room, he was wearing a tightly wrapped ice pack on the shoulder while his left arm was in a sling. That meant Scott was going to have to man the weakside linebacker position in Wilson’s absence. However, Wilson, a team captain, stayed engaged in the game from the sidelines and helped his teammate.

Scott has 30 career tackles, including a pair for loss, and an interception in his Wolfpack career. (NC Stat)



“He was actually giving me really valuable information,” Scott recalled. “That just proves he cares about me, and he cares about the team.” Scott cited one example where Wilson helped him get situated better in his alignment. “With specific coverages, I tend to get too far outside or too far inside,” Scott noted. “I’ll get too close to the line of scrimmage. It’s just small things like that help me be in position to get the job done.” On one play, Scott even recognized Wilson’s voice from the sideline. “He was saying, ‘Why not J-Scott?’” Scott recalled. Now that Wilson has been confirmed to be lost for the season, Scott will have the first opportunity to replace him in the defense. “He just told me literally that I prepared for this, I know what to do, just go ball out,,” Scott noted. “He’s a straightforward guy. He doesn’t really sugarcoat a lot of things. He’ll tell you if you mess up on something.” Wilson is not the only leader in the linebacker room that Scott can go to for advice. Scott noted that redshirt junior Isaiah Moore, who goes by the nickname “Zay” on the team, is an invaluable resource. “Zay makes sure we know what we need to know,” Scott said. “Know the defense, know the pass game, just like him. He even comes in and invites us to watch film with him on his own. “He’s a great person to have.”

