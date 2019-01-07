Torry Holt will become the sixth former NC State football player to be inducted into College Football’s Hall of Fame.

His formal induction will take place Dec. 10 in New York. The College Football Hall of Fame is located in Atlanta.

Holt was the 1998 ACC Player of the Year after catching 88 passes for a school-record 1,604 yards and 11 touchdowns, and he finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy voting that year, including receiving a pair of first place votes. Holt was a consensus All-American in 1998, and following the campaign was drafted sixth overall by in the first round of the 1999 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams.

When he finished at NC State (Holt played from 1995-98), he held ACC records for career receiving yards (3,379), receptions (191), touchdowns catches (31) and 100-yard receiving games (14). Holt still holds school records for career and single game receiving yards (255 vs. Baylor in 1998); career, season (16 in 1997) and single game (five vs. FSU in 1997) touchdown receptions; and single season all-purpose yards (1,979 in 1998).

Holt also has a compelling case to be in the NFL Hall of Fame. He was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and won the Super Bowl as a rookie with the Rams. He concluded his career with 920 receptions for 13,382 yards and 74 touchdowns. He twice led the NFL in receiving yards in a season and once in receptions. His career receiving yards total ranks 16th all-time.

NC State’s other College Football Hall of Famers are running back Jack McDowall (1925-27), quarterback Roman Gabriel (1959-61), center Jim Ritcher (1980-83), defensive lineman Dennis Byrd (1965-67) and running back Ted Brown (1975-78).