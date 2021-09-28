Four-star junior defensive tackle Kayden McDonald from Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett High has been to NC State before, and he came away impressed enough to desire a return visit.

But this past Saturdaym when he came to watch the Wolfpack host Clemson, it left a far different feeling for McDonald.

"I’ve never experienced that much noise with the fans. It was crazy,” McDonald noted.

Rated by Rivals.com as the No. 147 player nationally in the 2023 class, the No. 4 junior defensive tackle in the country and the No. 17 prospect that year in Georgia, the 6-foot-4, 320-pound McDonald is considered a prized prospect, and one that NC State is squarely in the early mix.

NC State made sure that McDonald understood he was a priority, too, led by defensive line coach Charley Wiles.