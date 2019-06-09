For the fourth consecutive day, NC State has landed a verbal commitment in the 2020 class. This time from well-regarded three-star Sean Hill from Brookwood High in Snellville, Ga.





Hill chose NC State over offers from Boston College, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, Miami, Purdue, Rutgers, South Florida and UCF, among others. Hill visited NC State twice during the spring.



Rivals.com ranks the 6-foot-3, 300-pounder the No. 80 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 74 prospect in the state of Georgia. Hill was recruited to play guard. His stock took a bump after a strong performance at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas in Atlanta.

“The defensive line group was deep and strong with talent, but Hill was having success against some of the best,” Rivals.com analyst Chad Simmons reported. “He was anchoring well, he displayed balance and he was tough to move.”

As a junior, Hill was named first-team all-region by the coaches for 7-AAAAAAA and was honorable mention all-county by the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett.

Hill gives the Pack 12 verbal commitments in the 2020 class, including four on the offensive line. He is the third offensive lineman from the state of Georgia to pick the Pack, joining three-stars Ethan Lane from Archer High in Lawrenceville and Austin Blaske from South Effingham High in Bloomingdale.

NC State also has a pledge from three-star tackle Patrick Matan from Gonzaga High in Washington, D.C. Matan committed on Saturday. NC State landed three-star receiver Stephen Gosnell from Hillsville (Va.) Carroll County High Thursday and defensive tackle Davin Vann from Cary (N.C.) High Friday.