Three-star safety/nickel Nehki Meredith from Virginia Beach (Va.) Bishop Sullivan High verbally committed to NC State Saturday evening after wrapping up an unofficial visit to Raleigh Friday afternoon. Rivals.com ranks the 5-foot-10, 170-pounder as the No. 23 player in the state

After a drought of all of two days, the Pack is back at it.

NC State was actually one of Meredith’s most recent offers, coming April 4, but it rose dramatically with him in a short span. The well-traveled Meredith also took visits to LSU, North Carolina, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and West Virginia during the recruiting process, claiming offers from each one of those programs.

NC State recently went on a torrid stretch where it landed six verbal commitments over a six-day span from Thursday-Tuesday. Meredith gives the Pack 15 overall pledges in the 2020 class.

NC State entered Saturday ranked No. 17 nationally in the 2020 team class rankings on Rivals.com.

The Wolfpacker will have more on Meredith.