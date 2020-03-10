NC State lands in-state receiver Jakolbe Baldwin
For the second time since Saturday, NC State football has picked up a commitment from an in-state wide receiver in the 2021 class.
Three-star Jakolbe Baldwin from Richmond County High in Rockingham, N.C. announced his pledge on Twitter Tuesday morning.
Baldwin was offered by NC State last summer before his junior season, during which he hauled in 34 passes for 687 yards, averaging 20.2 yards per catch, and eight touchdowns. The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder had 35 catches for 548 yards and eight scores in 12 contests as a sophomore.
C O M M I T T E D❤️🐺#GoPack #HTT @CoachGMcDonald @StateCoachD @CoachGoebbel @PackFootball pic.twitter.com/YXSDmibj4i— Jakolbe Baldwin (@JakolbeB) March 10, 2020
He was a standout at NC State’s summer camp, leading to the scholarship. Duke also offered in the summer, and last fall Appalachian State and East Carolina, among others, joined them.
On Saturday, NC State landed three-star speedster Julian Gray from Hopewell High in Huntersville, N.C. Those two are NC State’s first verbal commitments in the 2021 class.
