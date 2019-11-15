News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-15 11:14:01 -0600') }} football Edit

NC State joins pursuit for receiver Devin Chandler

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

After receiver Devin Chandler’s junior season at Arlington (Tenn.) High, his mother wanted to move closer to their family. Chandler has an uncle that lives in North Carolina, and he suggested that they look at a high school that is known for having a really good football program.

“He told me about Hough,” Chandler recalled, referring to the school near Charlotte in Cornelius. “That’s how I ended up at Hough.”

The move has paid off. At the end of the regular season, Chandler (6-foot, 180 pounds) had piled up 40 receptions for 712 yards and 11 touchdowns while playing some of the state’s best teams, including three of the top five-ranked programs in the largest 4-A classification in the state, according to MaxPreps.com.

Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save BIG on a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get FREE Gear Too! (click here for details)

Chandler has added offers from NC State, Duke, Illinois and Virginia in the past month.
Chandler has added offers from NC State, Duke, Illinois and Virginia in the past month. (Matt Carter/The Wolfpacker)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}