After receiver Devin Chandler’s junior season at Arlington (Tenn.) High, his mother wanted to move closer to their family. Chandler has an uncle that lives in North Carolina, and he suggested that they look at a high school that is known for having a really good football program.

“He told me about Hough,” Chandler recalled, referring to the school near Charlotte in Cornelius. “That’s how I ended up at Hough.”

The move has paid off. At the end of the regular season, Chandler (6-foot, 180 pounds) had piled up 40 receptions for 712 yards and 11 touchdowns while playing some of the state’s best teams, including three of the top five-ranked programs in the largest 4-A classification in the state, according to MaxPreps.com.