NC State is high on Jayland Parker's list
Macon (Ga.) Westside three-star defensive prospect Jayland Parker came to NC State for a visit March 1, and he had the full experience.
Parker recalled sitting in on defensive meetings, meeting the academic staff, talking with the team nutritionist and most importantly having sit downs with head coach Dave Doeren and defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Dave Huxtable.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news