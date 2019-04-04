Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-04 09:03:04 -0500') }} football Edit

NC State is high on Jayland Parker's list

Yg5mf51vscvobl2zvxjz
Parker has an offer from the Wolfpack.
Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Macon (Ga.) Westside three-star defensive prospect Jayland Parker came to NC State for a visit March 1, and he had the full experience.

Parker recalled sitting in on defensive meetings, meeting the academic staff, talking with the team nutritionist and most importantly having sit downs with head coach Dave Doeren and defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Dave Huxtable.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}