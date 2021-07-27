NC State has successful Alpha Wolf Showcase
This past Sunday was NC State's marquee recruiting event of the summer, the annual Alpha Wolf Showcase.
Visiting recruits were treated to an afternoon and evening of tours, photoshoots and the camp itself before ending the night with a cookout and games on the concourse of Carter-Finley Stadium.
Here is a rundown and recap of the event.
Top remaining class of 2022 prospects visit
NC State appears set to take a smaller class in 2022, with 10 commitments in the fold and room for a handful more.
There are four notable recruiting targets on the Pack's board, and all four were in Raleigh on Sunday, getting varying experiences.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news