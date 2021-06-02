NC State four-star quarterback target MJ Morris sets decision date

Morris, 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, has long been speculated to be a May decision. It turns out it'll be June 3, and NC State is one of Morris' three finalists, along with Georgia Tech and Nebraska.

The decision has finally come for four-star, Rivals250 quarterback MJ Morris from Carrollton, Ga.

NC State is the strong favorite on the FutureCast projections, with three picks coming in for Morris to the Wolfpack since May 28.

Rivals.com's Adam Friedman wrote about Morris after seeing him at the Rivals Camp in Atlanta in April:

"It’s hard to nitpick at Morris’ game because he gets good results; he puts the ball where it needs to be and it gets there when it’s supposed to.

"Morris is pretty raw from a technical standpoint but he can throw the ball with power and he was fairly accurate for the large majority of the day. It’s hard to showcase a quarterback’s athleticism in the camp setting but it was fairly obvious that Morris had the most dangerous feet of any of the quarterbacks in attendance."

He completed 80 of 133 passes for 1,180 yards and 14 scores with three picks in eight games. Morris also plays baseball and intends to graduate early.

Rivals.com ranks him as the No. 196 player in the country regardless of position, the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 19 player in Georgia.