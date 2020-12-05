In a tweet leading up to kickoff for Saturday's regular season finale against Georgia Tech, star junior nose tackle Alim McNeill announced that he would be turning pro following the completion of the 2020 football season.

The decision is not a surprise after McNeill's stellar junior year. Pro Football Focus (PFF) has McNeill as the fourth highest graded defensive player in the country among those who have played at least 100 snaps, and tops in the ACC.

The highlight of McNeill's year came on an athletic pick six against Virginia. Heading into Saturday's contest with the Yellow Jackets, McNeill has 24 tackles, including 4.5 for loss and a sack, and has also forced a fumble while recovering one.

McNeill was a four-star, Rivals250 signee for NC State out of Sanderson High in Raleigh in the 2018 class. He had a national recruitment that included getting an offer from Alabama on the morning of his commitment to the Wolfpack.