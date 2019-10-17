NC State fifth-year senior defensive tackle Larrell Murchison had 3.5 sacks at Florida State Sept. 28, and junior blitzing linebacker Louis Acceus tallied three sacks against Syracuse last Thursday. Boston College has allowed three sacks this season. It’s an impressive achievement considering the Eagles lost three starters from the 2018 offensive line, including first-round pick Chris Lindstrom. NCSU ranks third in the ACC with 26 sacks this season, setting up quite the battle Saturday in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

NC State fifth-year senior Larrell Murchison (No. 92) leads the ACC with seven sacks. (USA Today Sports)

“When it’s all 11 going hard, if I don’t make the play, I always say I’m happy if it’s someone else,” said Murchison, who leads the ACC with seven sacks.

Redshirt freshman left tackle Tyler Vrabel has the top grade for BC tackles at 74.2 by PFF. He has allowed zero sacks, zero quarterback hits and three hurries. “We are looking at film and watching their tendencies,” Murchison said. “This will be big-boy football.” The NC State coaches have verbally challenged the defense in regards to BC allowing only three sacks in six games. Boston College is also breaking in a new quarterback after starter Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending injury. Redshirt sophomore Dennis Grosel will get the nod. “We’ve had a bunch of sacks [16 total] the last couple of games,” NCSU sophomore nose tackle Alim McNeill said. “We definitely take it personal and take it as a challenge. They have a good O-line, which we’ve seen on film. It’s nothing we can’t handle.” NC State’s spread the wealth philosophy on sacks could lead to another breakout performer in the future. Could that end up being McNeill, who has 2.5 sacks this season? “Larrell, Louis, it doesn’t matter who it is,” McNeill said. “I just know we’ll get sacks.” Murchison has started to play an air guitar after sacks, though referees have discussed his musical skills with him. There is room in the band, though. “Maybe come up with the piano, but not the flute," Murchison said. "That would be corny, but anything else."

LB Louis Acceus Motivated To Build Off Big Game

Last Thursday, NC State junior linebacker Louis Acceus was out for revenge against Syracuse, specifically its starting quarterback Tommy DeVito to settle a grudge from high school. Acceus had three sacks and was named the ACC Linebacker of the Week. Acceus will have a different motivation this Saturday at Boston College. This is the closest that the Spring Valley, N.Y., native will play to his home, and it will probably be the only game that his family will get to see him play this year. Thus far he has picked up eight tickets for the game, but he would like a few more. “I’m actually grateful that they are able to make it to this game," Acceus said. "I haven’t seen them since maybe July. I see them once or twice a year, so it’ll be a good deal for me." It will be a different challenge this week, however. Boston College will play a lot of two-tight-end sets and plans on running the ball with a pair of 240-pound plus tailbacks, highlighted by star junior AJ Dillon, who is within striking distance of NC State Ted Brown's all-time leading rushing mark in the ACC. “It’s going to be a war up front," Acceus acknowledged. "We just got to swarm to the ball and make sure he gets down. He’s a big kid, I think he’s 240 [pounds]. He’s not going to be easy to tackle. "We just got to make sure we run to the ball together, and we group tackle him, gang tackle him, try to get the ball out, do whatever we can to make sure he hits the ground.” NC State has some training this year playing a physical running back. Florida State's Cam Akers has rushed for 616 yards in six games and is noted for his ability to get yards after contact. But the 212-pound Akers is a different type of back, Acceus noted. “He was a strong kid, don’t get me wrong," Acceus said of Akers. "He’s really strong, but I don’t think he’s like AJ Dillon. AJ Dillon is a solid, downhill back.” Acceus is entering this game with as much confidence as he has had since he has been at NC State. He has already surpassed his career tackles total coming into the season by having 36 hits in six games, all starts. That includes six for loss and 4.5 sacks, both second highest totals on the team. “I am gaining confidence as I go, trusting my teammates that are keeping me accountable, as well as believing in Coach [Dave] Huxtable," Acceus said. "If I don’t believe in my coaches and all my teammates, I can’t do what I am able to do. Believing in them allows me to be comfortable.”

Punter Trenton Gill Ranks Fifth In Country