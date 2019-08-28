Dave Doeren radio show recap
Boo Corrigan and Elliott Avent were among those who apparently were hanging out for the first Dave Doeren Show of the NC State football year. During the show Doeren noted it was the largest crowd he has seen for one of his radio shows and he was especially appreciative of Avent being there.
Segment I
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news