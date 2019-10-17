The Wolfpack signed Murchison out of Louisburg (N.C.) College as a signing day surprise. With defensive tackles such as future pros B.J. Hill of the New York Giants and Justin Jones of the Los Angeles Chargers ahead of him, there wasn’t immediate pressure to play Murchison. He needed to build his football IQ and reshape his body upon arrival to NC State.

One of the best things that ever happened to Larrell Murchison was that he wasn’t ready to play in 2017.

In theory, he would have gotten better during that 2017 season, and it would have help improve for what would have been his senior year in 2018. However, he likely wouldn’t have approached what he’s doing as a fifth-year senior in NC State’s 3-3-5 defensive scheme. Murchison has moved up and down the defensive line to create mismatches and leads the ACC with seven sacks, thanks to a 3.5-sack effort against Florida State.

Redshirting in 2017 has paid off big for Murchison’s NFL potential and for NC State’s defense in a big way.

“That was hopefully when we got him the plan,” NCSU coach Dave Doeren said. “We knew we were losing a lot after them. Usually it takes 12 months for a junior college player to truly get acclimated physically because they don’t have the training or nutrition at those schools. It helps you.”

Murchison was able to watch how Hill, Jones and defensive ends Bradley Chubb (Denver Broncos) and Kentavius Street (San Francisco 49ers) went about their business.

“He is now carrying that torch, which is fun to see,” Doeren said.

Murchison and the Wolfpack pass rush has become a huge storyline for Saturday’s game at Boston College. The Eagles have only allowed three sacks in six games.

“They have a good offensive line and physical tight ends and some big running backs,” Doeren said.

Doeren has repeatedly mentioned this week the impact that Boston College freshman wide receiver Zay Flowers, who is also a factor in the running game. Doeren declined to update the health status of junior cornerback Chris Ingram.

“I think Flowers has made them different offensively at receiver,” Doeren said. “He’s made them different offensively for them. He is a dynamic wideout for them.”

Redshirt sophomore Dennis Grosel has taken over at quarterback for Boston College after Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending lower leg injury against Louisville on Oct. 5. Doeren doesn’t expect too much change in play-calling.

“You watch him come in the last game and it was the same play calls,” Doeren said. “I can’t predict what they are going to do, but it doesn’t look like they are changing their offense with him.”

The other storyline is how much either team stacks the box to try and slow down the run game. Boston College is second in the ACC with 253.2 rushing yards per game, and NC State is sixth at 170.3 a contest.

“I think it will be more about the fundamentals, techniques and the finish, regardless of the numbers you put in there,” Doeren said.

Doeren said his defense will definitely be motivated to hold star BC junior running back AJ Dillon to a subpar contest. He has reached at least 118 all-purpose yards in five out of six games, and his lowest effort of the young season was tallying 23 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown against Virginia Tech in the season opener. Dillon missed last year’s game at NC State with an injury, but he had 36 carries for 196 yards and a touchdown against the Wolfpack’s defensive line of NFL Draft picks on Nov. 11, 2017.

“He had a great game against us two years ago, and you want to try and do your best to not let that happen,” Doeren said.