The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 9

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Syracuse

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap

• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State at ACC Operation Basketball

• The Wolfpacker — Audio reel: Coach Kevin Keatts, players at ACC Operation Basketball

• The Wolfpacker — Bailey Hockman is ready for his first start at quarterback

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting NC State tight end commit Ezemdi Udoh

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show, episode seven

• Raleigh News & Observer — With talent drain at the top, it’s a wide-open ACC basketball race (for a change)

• Raleigh News & Observer — Kevin Keatts hopes NC State’s experience pays off in Year 3

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Keatts talks about his love of basketball

• Greensboro News-Record — Ed Hardin: It'll be old ACC atop the league in a new basketball season

• Winston-Salem Journal — Ed Hardin: Fair Pay to Play Act is first volley in 'dadgum complicated' issue

• Winston-Salem Journal — Ed Hardin: ACC basketball predictions

• Winston-Salem Journal — No. 6 (tie): N.C. State

• GoPack.com — #20 NC State Allows Zero Shots on Goal, Defeats ETSU 1-0

• GoPack.com — Football Notebook

• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer Set To Host Top-Ranked Virginia Wednesday Night

• GoPack.com — Parking Info for Thursday Night’s Football Game

• Technician — Men’s soccer beats East Tennessee State for third straight win

• Technician — Wolfpack Wager: Ride the Wolfpack, bet the big games

• Technician — Pack Pros NFL: Wilson leading Seahawks to great start behind MVP-caliber campaign


