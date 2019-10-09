The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 9
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Syracuse
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State at ACC Operation Basketball
• The Wolfpacker — Audio reel: Coach Kevin Keatts, players at ACC Operation Basketball
• The Wolfpacker — Bailey Hockman is ready for his first start at quarterback
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting NC State tight end commit Ezemdi Udoh
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show, episode seven
• Raleigh News & Observer — With talent drain at the top, it’s a wide-open ACC basketball race (for a change)
• Raleigh News & Observer — Kevin Keatts hopes NC State’s experience pays off in Year 3
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Keatts talks about his love of basketball
• Greensboro News-Record — Ed Hardin: It'll be old ACC atop the league in a new basketball season
• Winston-Salem Journal — Ed Hardin: Fair Pay to Play Act is first volley in 'dadgum complicated' issue
• Winston-Salem Journal — Ed Hardin: ACC basketball predictions
• Winston-Salem Journal — No. 6 (tie): N.C. State
• GoPack.com — #20 NC State Allows Zero Shots on Goal, Defeats ETSU 1-0
• GoPack.com — Football Notebook
• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer Set To Host Top-Ranked Virginia Wednesday Night
• GoPack.com — Parking Info for Thursday Night’s Football Game
• Technician — Men’s soccer beats East Tennessee State for third straight win
• Technician — Wolfpack Wager: Ride the Wolfpack, bet the big games
• Technician — Pack Pros NFL: Wilson leading Seahawks to great start behind MVP-caliber campaign
Tweets of the day
Just a couple of @PackMensBball guards hanging out...#ACCMediaDay— Debbie Antonelli (@debbieantonelli) October 9, 2019
Great to catch up with
Markell & CJ...Pictured: #11 & a former guard that wore #12 & #13
Also, another NCState guard...Coach Bucky Waters! NC State guard from 1955-1958! pic.twitter.com/bOCUgJ6LE0
Great day in Charlotte for #ACCMediaDay ... @CoachKeattsNCSU, @kells_2017 and @Trippyyy_Manee did a wonderful job representing @PackAthletics & @NCState ... also reminded how fortunate we are to have @Hammel_Craig & @mattinamariee on our External team, total pros/better people. pic.twitter.com/Z8JOSnnoEq— Fred Demarest (@Fred_Demarest) October 8, 2019
Kevin Keatts on Braxton Beverly's beard: As long as he's making shots, that's a good beard. If he starts missing shots, that's a conversation we need to have. Adds that if Beverly shoots 45% from three, he may grow a beard himself.— Chris Stiles (@StilesOnSports) October 8, 2019
Blessed to Receive an Offer from NC State University! #GoPack ❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/2g3qvpz69v— Bryson Nesbit (Class of 2021) (@BrysonNesbit) October 9, 2019
One of the best kicker/punters in the game. Currently have an offer from NC State 2021 K/P https://t.co/oipmUcYtcw— Coach Brandon Billups (@CoachBillups_) October 9, 2019
Video of the day
