NC State corner Chris Ingram relishes his return to the field

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Ingram noted. “Like I’ve been saying, it’s a blessing. It’s been a long time. Just to be able to be back around the team with my guys on the field, it’s really been an honor.”

Up to that point, Ingram had started 18 consecutive games. Now a senior in his fifth season in Raleigh, Ingram understands that he’ll have to fight to regain some of his old playing time, but he has never been more excited to be in a competition.

Little did he know then that he would not see the football field for a live game not only for the remainder of the 2019 campaign but also for the entirety of the 2020 season.

On Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, NC State cornerback Chris Ingram injured his knee near halftime of what was a home win over Syracuse.

Ingram acknowledged the lengthy time spent in rehab was tough mentally, but he credited the experience with strengthening his faith. He said that others who were involved in lengthy rehabs also helped him.

“We all had one goal, and it’s to come back and compete together,” Ingram noted.

Ingram agreed that some of the concepts of playing the cornerback position, which is where Ingram has spent pretty much his entire college career, returns, just like riding a bike.

“Those instincts are going to come back to you,” he said. “The scheme, getting your feet back under you and the chemistry of the defense, that’s going to be really big.”

His improved mental toughness will also help him regain his stamina.

“Once you’re mentally tough, I feel like that football shape is going to come straight to you once you get out there,” Ingram noted. “All you got to do is push yourself.”

Ingram did not feel disconnected from the team during his lengthy absence. He noted that watching film has always been one of his favorite parts of football, and thus he stayed involve by viewing game film with the fellow corners each week.

He has also seen firsthand the growth of the cornerback room since his arrival. NC State returns four corners who started games last year — redshirt freshman Shyheim Battle, sophomore Cecil Powell, junior Teshaun Smith and freshman Aydan White — plus added former Marshall/West Virginia defensive back Derrek Pitts Jr.

Ingram does consider himself a leader in the room, a group of corners he said is “the best since I’ve been at NC State.”

“We all want to compete regardless of who’s a starter,” Ingram said. “It doesn’t matter. Competing is in our DNA in that cornerback room.”

Looking back on his injury, Ingram noted it was a learning experience.

“I could have put myself in a better position where I wouldn’t have gotten hurt,” Ingram said.

But it was not a career-ending injury, for which Ingram is more than grateful.

“I feel like a kid again,” Ingram said. “I wasn’t able to play football, so once you’re out there it’s full go.”