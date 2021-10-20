NC State Wolfpack football commitments in action — Week 9

Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments performed this past week. All games were played last Friday unless otherwise noted.

Last Game: Rose was shut out in a 48-0 loss at home to New Bern (N.C.) High. Season Stats: Entering the contest, Allen had 71 carries for 527 yards and eight scores, and 21 catches for 404 yards and six touchdowns in eight games. Team Record: 5-4.



Last Game: Campbell and Lake Minneola won 34-0 at home against Groveland (Fla.) South Lake High. Campbell had a forced fumble in the victory. Team Record: 5-2.

Last Game: Carrollwood Day had a bye. Season stats: In seven games prior to the win over Seffner Christian, Cleveland had 43 tackles (27 solo), including 21 for loss and six sacks. He's added four quarterback hurries, an interception and two pass breakups. Team Record: 5-2 and the No. 11 team in Florida Division 3A.

Last Game: In a 51-0 home win over Winston-Salem (N.C.) Reynolds High, Crowell had 10 tackles (six solo), including two for losses with one being a sack. Season Stats: Crowell has 51 tackles (24 solo), including eight for a loss and two sacks, plus an interception, four pass breakups and a blocked kick in seven games. Team Record: 6-1 and ranked No. 7 in the state by MaxPreps.com.



Last Game: Galloway ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns during a 45-31 win at Lexington (S.C.) White Knoll High. Season Stats: Galloway has rushed for 730 yards and 11 touchdowns and caught two scores in seven games, and has also returned a kickoff for a TD. Team Record: 5-2 and ranked No. 14 in the state's Division AAAAA by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Sumter 35-7 at Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Carolina Forest High. Jackson will not play this season after having surgery in August to repair a torn ACL. Team Record: 6-1 and ranked No. 10 in Division AAAAA.

Last Game: Carrollton had a bye week. Season stats: In seven games, Morris has completed 92 of 138 passes (66.7 percent accuracy) for 1,851 yards and 24 touchdowns with two picks, and rushed 39 times for 179 yards and two scores. Morris is ninth in the state of Georgia in passing yards this season. Team Record: 6-1 and ranked No. 4 in the state at the Class AAAAAA level.

Last Game: Heritage lost for the first time this year, falling 23-12 at home to city-rival Wake Forest High. Season Stats: In seven games prior to Friday, Thomas was 108-of-159 passing (67.9 percent) for 1,564 yards and 22 touchdowns with five interceptions, and he has also rushed for a pair of scores. Team Record: 7-1.

Last Game: Whiteville rolled to a 63-7 win at Cerro Gordo (N.C.) West Columbus High to remain unbeaten. Thompson had a pair of tackles for loss in the win. The Wolfpacker was at this game and will have a scouting report on Thompson. Team Record: 7-0.

Last Game: Timmons caught three passes for 32 yards, including the game-winning touchdown with 6.9 seconds left, as Northern Guilford remained undefeated with a 48-41 win at Greensboro (N.C.) Page High. Season Stats: In seven games played, Timmons caught 25 passes for 407 yards and nine touchdowns, and returned 24 punts for an average of 10.3 yards and two scores. He has returned a pair of kickoffs for a total of 87 yards. Timmons has scored a TD in all but one game he's played. Team Record: 8-0 and ranked No. 14 in the state of North Carolina by MaxPreps.com.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FbGl0ZSAgcGxheWVycyBtYWtlIGVsaXRlIHBsYXlz4oC877iPPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OR0hTRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QE5HSFNGQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2c2 TjFjWmtoOFIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9nNk4xY1praDhSPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IFRlcnJlbGxUaW1tb25zSnIuIChAVGVycmVsbFRpbW1vbnM0KSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RlcnJlbGxUaW1tb25zNC9z dGF0dXMvMTQ0OTIyNTMxMDA1OTM0Mzg3Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDE2LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Last Game: Cary (N.C.) High lost at Apex (N.C.) Friendship, 20-12. Cary ran for 121 yards and averaged 3.9 yards per carry in the defeat. Defensively, Vann assisted on a tackle. Season Stats: Vann has 24 tackles (eight solo), including five for loss and 1.5 sacks, and has forced a fumble and recovered one. Team Record: 3-5.

Last Game: Vick and Southern Nash remained undefeated with a 45-27 win at Rocky Mount (N.C.) High. Vick ran 15 times for 102 yards and a score, caught a 40-yard TD, made six tackles (three solo), grabbed an interception that he returned 20 yards and returned two kickoffs for a total of 36 yards. All together, Vick had 198 total all-purpose yards in the win. Season Stats: In eight games, Vick had rushed 98 times for 957 yards and 10 touchdowns, and caught four passes for 121 yards and three scores. He also had a 91-yard kickoff return for a score, and on defense he has seven tackles (three solo) adn a pick. Team Record: 8-0.