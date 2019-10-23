Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments played this past week. All games were held on Friday unless otherwise noted.

Last Game: Rolesville rolled to a 49-6 home win over Knightdale (N.C.) High. Team Record: 8-0 and ranked No. 13 in the 4-A classification by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Betty had seven tackles (five solo) during a 28-7 home win over visiting Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High. Season: Through seven games, Betty has 23 tackles (16 solo). Team Record: 7-0 and ranked No. 2 regardless of classification in the state of Florida and No. 5 nationally by MaxPreps.com. They are the No. 2 team in the country in USA Today's Super 25.

Last Game: South Effingham suffered a 31-28 overtime loss to visiting Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County High. Blaske had five knockdown blocks and helped the offense rush for 138 yards and finish with 287 total yards in the win. Note: Wayne County is the No. 10 rated team in Class AAAAA, according to MaxPreps.com. Season: In eight games, Blaske has 66 knockdown blocks.

Team Record: 6-2 and ranked No. 13 in the state's class AAAAA rankings.

Last Game: Boykin caught four passes for 50 yards and two touchdowns and rushed five times for 85 yards while adding 4.5 tackles in a 45-35 home win over Greensboro (N.C.) Page High. Season: Through eight games, Boykin had 23 tackles, including four for loss, three interceptions, a forced fumble and a pass breakup, and had caught 31 passes for 391 yards and nine scores. He's also rushed for 98 yards, and his six punt returns have been for a total of 120 yards (20.0 yards per return). Team Record: 3-5.

Last Game: Paradise Valley suffered its third straight defeat, this time 49-0 at Tempe (Ariz.) McClintock High. Finley completed 14 of 21 passes for 136 yards but also had five interceptions. He rushed once for 12 yards. Season: Finley has completed 108 of 160 passes (67.5 percent) for 1,911 yards and 20 touchdowns with eight interceptions, and rushed for 64 yards and a score and has caught a 60-yard touchdown. Team Record: 5-3.

Last Game: Brookwood won 58-39 over visiting Lawrenceville (Ga.) Central Gwinnett High to win its third straight game. Team Record: 4-3.

Last Game: Archer ran for 184 yards and had 420 total yards in a 34-31 overtime loss to visiting Loganville (Ga.) Grayson High. Note: Grayson is the No. 6 ranked Class AAAAAAA team in the state according to MaxPreps.com. Team Record: 4-3 and ranked as the No. 10 Class AAAAAAA team in the state.

Last Game: Gonzaga rebounded from its first loss of the season by winning 28-26 at home over Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha on Saturday. Team Record: 7-1 and ranked No.17 nationally by USA Today. Also is No. 4 in the state of Maryland according to MaxPreps.com and No. 22 in the country in its Xcellent 25 Writers' Poll.



Last Game: Bishop Sullivan had a bye week. Meredith will be out the remainder of the season with a knee sprain. Team Record: 2-6.

Last Game: Had a tackle, which was a sack, and forced a fumble in Lackawanna's 69-6 win over visiting Hocking College from Nelsonville, Ohio. Season: 15 tackles (eight solo), including five for loss and three sacks, a pass breakup and two quarterback hurries in seven games. Team Record: 7-0 and ranked No. 4 in the country in the National Junior College Athletic Association poll.

Last Game: Rooks caught touchdown passes of 40 and 14 yards in Myers Park's 52-14 home win over Harrisburg (N.C.) Hickory Ridge High. Rooks finished with five receptions for 100 yards. Team Record: 8-0 and ranked No. 2 in the state regardless of classification by MaxPreps.com.



Last Game: During a 33-0 win at at Kill Devil Hills (N.C.) First Flight High had five solo tackles, including four for loss and two sacks, and forced a fumble. Season: Smith has 41 tackles, including 32 solo, 11 for loss and four sacks, plus three pass breakups, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery, in seven games. Team Record: 7-1 and No. 13 2-A team in the state according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Caught a 10-yard pass in a 48-12 win at city-rival Douglas Byrd High and added three tackles (two solo). Season: Through eight games, Udoh has made 16 receptions for 193 yards and three scores. He has 10 tackles (six solo) and has posted five quarterback hurries. Team Record: 6-2.

Last Game: Vann had 11 tackles (three solo), including two for loss and a sack, and ran once for seven yards during a 13-10 loss at Durham (N.C.) Jordan High. Season: In nine games, Vann has 76 tackles (29 solo), including 16 for loss and 12 sacks, and has totaled seven forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He's also rushed four times for 17 yards and a touchdown. Team Record: 2-7.