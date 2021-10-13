NC State Wolfpack football commitments in action — Week 8

Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments performed this past week. All games were played last Friday unless otherwise noted.

Last Game: Allen rushed a season-high 21 times for 100 yards and a touchdown for Rose in a 28-12 win at city-rival D.H. Conley High, hiving Rose its fifth straight victory. Season Stats: Allen has 71 carries for 527 yards and eight scores, and 21 catches for 404 yards and six touchdowns in eight games. Team Record: 5-3.



Last Game: Campbell and Lake Minneola won 40-7 at home against Miami (Fla.) Carol City High. Team Record: 4-2.

Last Game: Carrollwood Day won 58-36 at home over Seffner (Fla.) Christian. Season stats: In six games prior to the win over Seffner Christian, Cleveland had 42 tackles (27 solo), including 21 for loss and six sacks. He's added two quarterback hurries, an interception and a pass breakup. Team Record: 5-2 and the No. 10 team in Florida Division 3A.

Last Game: In a 73-0 win at Winston-Salem (N.C.) Parkland that was played on Monday due to weather, Crowell had three tackles (one solo), an interception that he returned 43 yards and two pass breakups. Season Stats: Crowell has 41 tackles (18 solo), including six for a loss and a sack, plus an interception, three pass breakups and a blocked kick in five games. Team Record: 5-1 and ranked No. 7 in the state by MaxPreps.com.



Last Game: Galloway ran for 36 yards and a touchdown before leaving with an injury in the third quarter during Chapin's 69-21 home loss to Columbia (S.C.) Dutch Fork. Season Stats: Galloway has for 598 yards and nine touchdowns and caught two scores in six games, and has also returned a kickoff for a TD. Team Record: 4-2 and ranked No. 14 in the state's Division AAAAA by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Sumter was off this past week. Jackson will not play this season after having surgery in August to repair a torn ACL. Team Record: 5-1 and ranked No. 11 in Division AAAAA.

Last Game: Morris completed 10 of 17 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns, plus he ran once for nine yards during a 69-7 win at Dallas (Ga.) Paulding County High. He also caught a 66-yard TD pass off a trick play. Season stats: In seven games, Morris has completed 92 of 138 passes (66.7 percent accuracy) for 1,851 yards and 24 touchdowns with two picks, and rushed 39 times for 179 yards and two scores. Morris is fourth in the state of Georgia in passing yards this season. Team Record: 6-1 and ranked No. 3 in the state at the Class AAAAAA level. Rome is ranked No. 5.

Last Game: Heritage won a shootout, knocking off Knightdale (N.C.) High on the road, 57-55. Thomas completed 28 of 44 passes for 298 yards and five touchdowns with a two interceptions and ran two times for five yards. Season Stats: In seven games, Thomas is 108-of-159 passing (67.9 percent) for 1,564 yards and 22 touchdowns with five interceptions, and he has also rushed for a pair of scores. Team Record: 7-0.

Last Game: In a game moved up to Thursday, Thompson and Whiteville remained undefeated with a 65-12 win at Burgaw (N.C.) Pender High. Team Record: 6-0.

Last Game: Northern Guilford remained undefeated with a 48-14 home win over city-rival Northwest Guilford. Season Stats: In six games entering the NW Guilford contest, Timmons caught 22 passes for 375 yards and eight touchdowns, and returned 24 punts for an average of 10.3 yards and two scores. He has returned a pair of kickoffs for a total of 87 yards. Team Record: 7-0 and ranked No. 13 in the state of North Carolina by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Cary (N.C.) High lost at Cary Green Hope High, 17-14. Cary ran for 196 yards and averaged 5.0 yards per carry in the defeat. Defensively, Vann added three tackles (two solo), including a pair for a loss. Season Stats: Vann has 23 tackles (eight solo), including five for loss and 1.5 sacks, and has forced a fumble and recovered one. Team Record: 3-4.

Last Game: Vick and Southern Nash remained undefeated with a 42-14 win at Bunn (N.C.) High. Season Stats: Entering the victory over Bunn, Vick had rushed 70 times for 637 yards and nine touchdowns, and caught a five-yard pass. He also had a 91-yard kickoff return for a score, and on defense he has assisted on a tackle. Team Record: 6-0.