NC State Wolfpack football commitments in action — Week 7

Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments performed this past week. All games were played last Friday unless otherwise noted.

Last Game: Allen and Rose actually had a double header last week, defeating Jacksonville (N.C.) High 28-21 on Tuesday and then turning around and crushing Jacksonville Northside High 55-3 three days later. In the former game, Allen ran 17 times for 71 yards and had one reception that lost a yard. Then against Northside, Allen had seven carries for 70 yards and a score and lost four yards on a catch. Season Stats: Allen has 50 carries for 427 yards and seven scores, and 21 catches for 404 yards and six touchdowns in seven games. Team Record: 4-3.



Last Game: Campbell and Lake Minneola won 23-6 at home against New Smyrna Beach (Fla.) High. Team Record: 3-2.

Last Game: Carrollwood Day won 40-0 at home over Lakeland (Fla.) Victory Christian Academy. Cleveland had nine tackles (four solo), including four for loss and a sack. Season stats: In six games, Cleveland had 42 tackles (27 solo), including 21 for loss and six sacks. He's added two quarterback hurries, an interception and a pass breakup. Team Record: 4-2 and the No. 10 team in Florida Division 3A.

Last Game: A game at home against Winston-Salem (N.C.) Mount Tabor was canceled due to COVID-19. Season Stats: Crowell has 38 tackles (17 solo), including six for a loss and a sack, plus two pass breakups and a blocked kick in five games. Team Record: 4-1 and ranked No. 6 in the state by MaxPreps.com.



Last Game: Chapin had a bye week. Season Stats: Galloway has rushed 76 times for 562 yards and eight touchdowns, and caught 12 passes for 244 yards and two scores in five games, and has also returned a kickoff for a score. Team Record: 4-1 and ranked No. 11 in the state's Division AAAAA by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Sumter won 23-10 at home against Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Socastee High. Jackson will not play this season after having surgery in August to repair a torn ACL. Team Record: 5-1 and ranked No. 9 in Division AAAAA.

Last Game: Morris completed 16 of 24 passes for 300 yards and four touchdowns with one interception, plus he ran nine times for 37 yards and a score during a 40-13 home win over Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding High. Season stats: In five games, Morris has completed 82 of 121 passes (67.8 percent accuracy) for 1,663 yards and 22 touchdowns with two picks, and rushed 38 times for 170 yards and two scores. Morris is fourth in the state of Georgia in passing yards this season. Team Record: 5-1 and ranked No. 5 in the state at the Class AAAAAA level. Rome is ranked No. 5.

Last Game: Heritage won a battle of unbeaten teams, knocking off visiting Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook, 35-17. Thomas completed 11 of 20 passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns with an interception and ran seven times for a net of one yard. Season Stats: In six games, Thomas is 80-of-115 passing (69.6 percent) for 1,266 yards and 17 touchdowns with three interceptions, and he has also rushed for a pair of scores. Team Record: 6-0.

Last Game: Thompson and Whiteville crushed visiting Lake Waccamaw (N.C.) East Columbus High, 62-0. Thompson had two tackles for loss, including a sack, and broke up a pass. Team Record: 5-0.

Last Game: During a 38-13 win at High Point (N.C.) Southwest Guilford High, Timmons caught three passes for 14 yards and a touchdown and returned a kickoff for 37 yards. Season Stats: In six games, Timmons caught 22 passes for 375 yards and eight touchdowns, and returned 24 punts for an average of 10.3 yards and two scores. He has returned a pair of kickoffs for a total of 87 yards. Team Record: 6-0 and ranked No. 15 in the state of North Carolina by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Cary (N.C.) High lost at Holly Springs (N.C.) High, 21-6. Season Stats: Vann had 20 tackles (five solo), including three for loss and 1.5 sacks, and has forced a fumble and recovered one, going into the Holly Springs contest. Team Record: 3-3.

Last Game: Vick and Southern Nash did not have a game. Season Stats: Through five games, Vick has rushed 70 times for 637 yards and nine touchdowns, and caught a five-yard pass. He also had a 91-yard kickoff return for a score, and on defense he has assisted on a tackle. Team Record: 5-0.