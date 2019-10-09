Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments played this past week. All games were held on Friday unless otherwise noted.

Last Game: Rolesville had a bye week Team Record: 6-0.



Last Game: Did not register a tackle in St. Thomas Aquinas' 56-28 win at Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin High. Season: Through five games, Betty has 10 tackles (eight solo). Team Record: 5-0 and ranked No. 2 regardless of classification in the state of Florida by MaxPreps.com and No. 6 in its Xcellent 25 poll. They are the No. 2 team in the country in USA Today's Super 25.

Last Game: South Effingham rolled to a 49-14 home win over Reidsville (Ga.) Tattnall County. Blaske had seven knockdown blocks in three quarters of action. Season: In six games, Blaske has 51 knockdown blocks. Team Record: 5-1 and ranked No. 10 in the state's class AAAAA rankings by MaxPreps.com.

When an OL grades out #1 for the entire offense it really says something. Very proud of you @AustinBlaske . DoWork! #betheexample #WPN pic.twitter.com/MVGP7uB0CT — T. Andrew “Coach” Blaske (@blaske_t) October 8, 2019

Last Game: Ragsdale lost 26-6 at Kernersville (N.C.) Glenn High. Boykin caught three passes for 17 yards and a touchdown and had three tackles, including one for a loss. Note: Glenn features a pair of juniors that NC State is recruiting. Four-star defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie already has an offer, and he had four tackles (three solo), a quarterback hurry, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt for the Bobcats. Linebacker Raneiria Dillworth is on NCSU's radar and had 15 tackles (12 solo), including a sack. Season: Through seven games, Boykin had 18.5 tackles, including four for loss, three interceptions, a forced fumble and a pass breakup, and had caught 27 passes for 341 yards and seven scores. He's also rushed for 13 yards, and his six punt returns have been for a total of 120 yards (20.0 yards per return). Team Record: 2-5.

Last Game: Paradise Valley suffered its first loss of the season, falling 38-36 at Scottsdale (Ariz.) Desert Mountain High. Season: Going into the game, Finley had completed 73 of 97 passes (75.3 percent) for 1,398 yards and 17 touchdowns with one interception, and rushed for 48 yards and a score. Team Record: 5-1.

Last Game: Gosnell and East Surry had a bye week. Note: Gosnell received an offer from North Carolina on Oct. 5. Season: Gosnell has 32 receptions for 777 yards and 11 touchdowns through six games. He's added 14 rushes for 121 yards and two scores. Team Record: 6-0 and ranked No. 2 in the state at the 1A level by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Brookwood had a bye week. Team Record: 2-3.



Last Game: Archer had a bye week. Team Record: 3-2 and ranked as the No. 11 Class AAAAAAA team.



Last Game: Gonzaga won 41-6 at home over Leesburg (Fla.) High. Team Record: 5-0 and ranked No. 9 nationally by MaxPreps.com and No. 8 by USA Today. Also is No. 4 in the state of Maryland according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Bishop Sullivan lost 28-14 at home to Capitol Heights (Md.) Fairmount Heights High. Meredith ran for two touchdowns in the defeat. Team Record: 2-5.

Last Game: Officially credited with assisting on two tackles and had pass breakup in a 17-10 win at ASA Brooklyn (N.Y.), but the film suggest he was more active than that. Season: 11 tackles (four solo), including two for loss, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry in five games. Team Record: 5-0 and ranked No. 3 in the country in the National Junior College Athletic Association poll.

Last Game: Myers Park rolled to a 62-7 road win over Mint Hill (N.C.) Rocky River High. Rooks caught four passes for 116 yards and a score. Team Record: 6-0 and ranked No. 3 in the state regardless of classification by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: During a 28-14 home win over Gatesville (N.C.) Gates County High had nine tackles (six solo), including a sack, and forced a fumble. Season: Smith has 30 tackles, including 22 solo, four for loss and three sacks, plus three pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, in six games. Team Record: 5-1 and No. 12 2-A team in the state according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Was credited with four receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown, and he assisted on a tackle and had three quarterback hurries during a 49-27 road win at Spring Lake (N.C.) Overhills High. Season: Through six games, Udoh has made 13 receptions for 168 yards and three scores. He has four tackles (two solo), and he's also posted five quarterback hurries.

Team Record: 4-2.

Last Game: Vann had seven tackles (four solo), including a sack, and ran once for a yard during a 29-27 loss at Durham (N.C.) Riverside High. Season: In seven games, Vann has 57 tackles (24 solo), including 13 for loss and 10 sacks, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He's also rushed three times for 10 yards and a touchdown. Team Record: 2-5.