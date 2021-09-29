NC State Wolfpack football commitments in action — Week 6

Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments did this past week on the gridiron. All games were played last Friday unless otherwise noted.

Last Game: During a 42-0 win at Winterville (N.C.) South Central High, Allen ran three times for 65 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 54 yards and two scores. Season Stats: Allen has 26 carries for 286 yards and six scores, and 19 catches for 409 yards and six touchdowns in five games. Team Record: 2-3.



Last Game: Campbell and Lake Minneola did not have a game. Team Record: 2-2.

Last Game: Carrollwood Day won 23-9 at Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney. Cleveland had five solo tackles, including three for loss and two sacks and made a highlight reel worthy 15-yard catch. Season stats: In five games, Cleveland had 33 tackles (23 solo), including 17 for loss and five sacks. He's added two quarterback hurries, an interception and a pass breakup. Team Record: 3-2 and the No. 12 team in Florida Division 3A.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj40LVN0YXIgMjAyMiBOQyBTdGF0ZSBERSBjb21taXQgQnJhbmRvbiBD bGV2ZWxhbmQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9icmFuZG9u dmliZXMyNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYnJhbmRvbnZpYmVzMjU8 L2E+IG9uZS1oYW5kZWQgY2F0Y2ghIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vVGhlV29sZnBhY2tlcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGhl V29sZnBhY2tlcjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2FDOXhGalB5 S2UiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hQzl4RmpQeUtlPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IFJ5YW4gV3JpZ2h0IChAUldyaWdodFJpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SV3JpZ2h0Uml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNDQyMTc0MDAz NzQxOTI5NDczP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyNiwg MjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Last Game: During a 59-21 East Forsyth win at Mocksville (N.C.) Davie County High, Crowell had seven tackles (four solo), including one for loss, and broke up two passes. Season Stats: Crowell has 38 tackles (17 solo), including six for a loss and a sack, plus two pass breakups and a blocked kick in five games. Team Record: 4-1 and ranked No. 3 in the state by MaxPreps.com.



Last Game: Chapin fell for the first time with a 50-28 loss at Columbia (S.C.) A.C. Flora, the fourth-ranked team in the state of South Carolina regardless of classification, but Galloway returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and also added a rushing score in the defeat. Season Stats: Galloway has rushed 76 times for 562 yards and eight touchdowns and caught 12 passes for 244 yards and two scores in five games and has also returned a kickoff for a score. Team Record: 4-1 and ranked No. 9 in the state's Division AAAAA by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Sumter won 33-14 at home against Murrells Inlet (S.C.) St. James High. Jackson will not play this season after having surgery in August to repair a torn ACL. Team Record: 4-1 and ranked No. 7 in Division AAAAA.

Last Game: Morris completed 13 of 25 passes for 306 yards and a two touchdowns, plus he ran 13 times for 24 yards during a 45-27 loss at Rome (Ga.) High. Season stats: In five games, Morris has completed 66 of 97 passes (68.0 percent accuracy) for 1,363 yards and 18 touchdowns with one pick, and rushed 29 times for 133 yards and two scores. Team Record: 4-1 and ranked No. 7 in the state at the Class AAAAAA level. Rome is ranked No. 5.

Last Game: Heritage has a bye week. Season Stats: In five games, Thomas is 69-of-95 passing (72.6 percent) for 1,144 yards and 15 touchdowns with two interceptions, and he has also rushed for a pair of scores. Team Record: 5-0.

Last Game: Thompson and Whiteville prevailed 27-24 at Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Socastee High. Thompson had two tackles for loss, including a sack, and broke up a pass. Team Record: 4-0.

Last Game: During a 43-6 win at home over city-rival Southeast Guilford High, Timmons caught four passes for 55 yards and two touchdowns, and returned a kickoff for 50 yards. Season Stats: In five games, Timmons caught 19 passes for 361 yards and seven touchdowns, and returned 24 punts for an average of 10.3 yards and two scores. That was his first kickoff runback this year. Team Record: 5-0.

Last Game: Cary (N.C.) High outscored visiting Apex (N.C.) High 53-42. Cary ran for 226 yards and 6.3 yards per carry in the victory. Vann also had eight tackles (two solo), including one for a loss and assisting on a sack. Season Stats: Vann has 20 tackles (five solo), including three for loss and 1.5 sacks, and has forced a fumble and recovered one. Team Record: 3-2.

Last Game: Vick ran 12 times for 71 yards and a touchdown in Southern Nash's 56-14 home win over Roanoke Rapids (N.C.) High. Vick also converted a pair of two-point conversions. Season Stats: Through five games Vick has rushed 70 times for 637 yards and nine touchdowns, and caught a five-yard pass. He also had a 91-yard kickoff return for a score, and on defense he has assisted on a tackle. Team Record: 5-0.