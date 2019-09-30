Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments played this past week . All games were held on Friday unless otherwise noted.

Last Game: Rolesville was challenged for the first time this season, but emerged with a 34-28 win over visiting Terry Sanford High from Fayetteville, N.C. Note: The Wolfpacker was at the game and will have highlights and thoughts from Adorno's coach this week ... Terry Sanford features Pack tight end commit Ezemdi Udoh. Team Record: 6-0.



Last Game: Betty had four tackles, including three solo, in St. Thomas Aquinas' 45-24 home win over Carol City High from Miami. Season: Through four games, Betty has 10 tackles (eight solo). Team Record: 4-0 and ranked No. 2 regardless of classification in the state of Florida by MaxPreps.com and No. 6 in its Xcellent 25 poll. They are the No. 2 team in the country in USA Today's Super 25.

Last Game: South Effingham suffered its first loss of the season when it lost 42-28 at Blackshear (Ga.) Pierce County High. The team struggled to run (negative-three yards) and had 200 yards passing in the loss. Blaske was credited with eight knockdown blocks and added four tackles, including one for a loss. Season: In three games, Blaske has 36 knockdown blocks. Team Record: 4-0 and ranked No. 12 in the state's class AAAAA rankings by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Ragsdale lost 31-18 at home to Mount Tabor High from Winston-Salem, N.C. Boykin caught five passes for 95 yards and two scores. Season: Through six games, Boykin had 15.5 tackles, including three for loss, three interceptions, a forced fumble and a pass breakup, and had caught 24 passes for 324 yards and six scores. He's also rushed for 13 yards, and his six punt returns have been for a total of 120 yards (20.0 yards per return). Team Record: 2-4.

Last Game: Finley completed 18 of 26 passes for 421 yards and five touchdowns and one interception (first of the season) in a 56-21 win at Phoenix North Canyon High ... Also rushed five times for 29 yards and a score. Season: He has completed 73 of 97 passes (75.3 percent) for 1,398 yards and 17 touchdowns with one interception, and rushed for 48 yards and a score. Team Record: 5-0 and No. 16 in the state's Division 5A rankings according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Gosnell had a monster game in a 55-49 win at Reidsville (N.C.) High. He caught 11 passes for 263 yards and four touchdowns, and ran 11 times for 101 yards and a score. Note: The Wolfpacker was at this game and will have highlights from Gosnell's performance this week. Season: Gosnell has 32 receptions for 777 yards and 11 touchdowns through six games. He's added 14 rushes for 121 yards and two scores. Team Record: 6-0 and ranked No. 2 in the state at the 1A level by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Brookwood rolled to a 49-6 home win over Lilburn (Ga.) Berkmar High. Team Record: 2-3.



Last Game: Archer lost 29-28 in overtime on the road to state power Buford (Ga.) High. Lane helped the offense rush for 203 yards and 5.1 yards per carry and pile up 337 total yards. Note: Buford is ranked No. 6 statewide regardless of classification by MaxPreps.com. Team Record: 3-2 and ranked as the No. 12 Class AAAAAAA team.

QUICK LOOK: Check out highlights of NC State OL commit Ethan Lane 🎥: @RivalsWoody pic.twitter.com/bpyNaQngpD — Rivals (@Rivals) September 27, 2019

Last Game: Gonzaga won 48-7 at home over Plant High from Tampa, Fla. Team Record: 5-0 and ranked No. 9 nationally by MaxPreps.com and No. 8 by USA Today. Also is No. 4 in the state of Maryland according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Bishop Sullivan lost 34-14 at Leonardtown (Md.) St. Mary's Ryken High. Team Record: 2-4.



Last Game: Assisted on two tackles and had a quarterback hurry in an 83-0 home win over Erie Community College from Scranton, Pa. Season: Eight tackles (three solo), including two for loss, and a quarterback hurry in four games. Team Record: 4-0 and ranked No. 6 in the country in the National Junior College Athletic Association poll.

Last Game: Myers Park rolled to a 59-0 road win over city-rival Garinger High. Team Record: 5-0 and ranked No. 3 in the state regardless of classification by MaxPreps.com.



Last Game: During a 43-21 home win over Beulaville (N.C.) East Duplin High had five solo tackles, including three for loss and two sacks. He also had a fumble recovery at the goal line that he returned 85 yards. Season: Smith has 21 tackles, including 16 solo, three for loss and two sacks, plus three pass breakups and a fumble recovery, in five games.

Team Record: 4-1 and No. 11 2-A team in the state according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Was credited with four receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown and made three tackles (two solo) during a 34-28 road loss at Rolesville (N.C.) High. Note: The Wolfpacker was at the game and will have highlights and thoughts from Udoh's coach this week ... Rolesville features NC State offensive line commit Jonathan Adorno. Season: Through five games, Udoh has made nine receptions for 128 yards and two scores. Those were his first tackles on defense, and he's also posted two quarterback hurries.

Team Record: 3-2.

Last Game: Vann had another huge game with 12 tackles (five solo), including five for loss and three sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery during a 21-18 home loss to city-rival Green Hope High. Season: In six games, Vann has 50 tackles (20 solo), including 12 for loss and nine sacks, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He's also rushed twice for nine yards and a touchdown. Team Record: 2-4.