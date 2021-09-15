NC State football commitments in action — Week 4

Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments did this past week on the gridiron. All games were played last Friday unless otherwise noted.

Last Game: J.H. Rose finally landed its first win of the season with a 50-12 home routing of Jacksonville (N.C.) Southwest Onslow High. Season Stats: Allen has 17 carries for 159 yards and four scores, and 15 catches for 240 yards and three touchdowns in first three games prior to the win over SW Onslow. Team Record: 1-3.



Last Game: Campbell and Lake Minneola rolled to a 63-0 win over visiting Clermont (Fla.) East Ridge High. Lake Minneola has allowed just six points combined in its first three games of the season. Team Record: 2-1 and the No. 16 team in Florida Division 6A according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Cleveland had 10 tackles (eight solo), including three for loss, and also broke up a pass while Carrollwood Day lost on the road to Clearwater (Fla.) Calvary Christian, 29-13. Season stats: Through three games, Cleveland has 22 tackles (16 solo), including 10 for loss and two sacks. He's added two quarterback hurries, an interception and a pass breakup. Team Record: 2-1 and the No. 13 team in Florida Division 3A.

Last Game: During a 59-7 East Forsyth win at Statesville (N.C.) South Iredell High, Crowell had nine tackles (three solo), including three for loss and a sack. Season Stats: Crowell has 25 tackles (11 solo), including four for a loss and a sack, and a blocked kick in three games. Team Record: 3-0 and ranked No. 5 in the state by MaxPreps.com.



Last Game: Chapin remained undefeated with a 35-24 win at Newberry (S.C.) High. Galloway ran for 13 times for 82 yards and a touchdown, and caught a pair of passes for 16 yards in the victory. Season Stats: Galloway has rushed for 285 yards and six scores in three games. Team Record: 3-0 and ranked No. 14 in the state's Division AAAAA by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Sumter won 34-27 at home against Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Carolina Forest High. Jackson is missing the season after having surgery in August to repair a torn ACL. Team Record: 2-1.

Last Game: Carrollton did not have a game last week. Season stats: In three games, Morris has completed 37 of 53 passes for 802 yards and 10 touchdowns with one pick, and rushed 13 times for 74 yards and a score. Team Record: 3-0 and ranked No. 5 in the state at the Class AAAAAA level.

Last Game: Thomas, NC State's lone class of 2023 commit, completed 20 of 30 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns, and rushed four times for 12 yards, leading Heritage High to a 31-7 win at Raleigh Sanderson High. Season Stats: In four games, Thomas is 57-of-78 passing (73.1 percent) for 940 yards and 13 touchdowns with an interception, and he has also rushed for a score Team Record: 4-0.

Last Game: Whiteville's game Friday was canceled at the last minute. Team Record: 2-0.

Last Game: Cary (N.C.) High did not have a game Friday. Team Record: 1-2.

Last Game: Vick ran nine times for 200 yards and four touchdowns, and returned a kickoff for a 91-yard touchdown in a huge effort during Southern Nash's 51-26 home win over Creedmoor (N.C.) South Granville High. Season Stats: Through three games Vick has rushed 37 times for 434 yards and seven touchdowns, and caught a five-yard pass. That was his first kickoff return of the year, and on defense he has assisted on a tackle. Team Record: 3-0.