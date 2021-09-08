NC State football commitments in action — Week 3
Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments did this past week on the gridiron. All games were played last Friday unless otherwise noted.
Last Game: Allen ran only seven times for 100 yards, with a long of 49 yards, and three touchdowns and also caught four passes for 37 yards in a 50-28 loss at Elizabeth City (N.C.) Northeastern High.
Season Stats: Allen has 17 carries for 159 yards and four scores, and 15 catches for 240 yards and three touchdowns in three games.
Team Record: 0-3.
Last Game: Campbell and Lake Minneola fell 6-0 at home in a defensive battle to Orange Park (Fla.) Fleming Island HIgh.
Team Record: 1-1 and the No. 11 team in Florida Division 6A according to MaxPreps.com.
Last Game: Cleveland had five tackles (four solo), including three for loss and a sack, and also added a quarterback hurry while Carrollwood Day defeated St. Petersburg (Fla.) Northside Christian 49-13 at home.
Team Record: 1-0 and No. 15 team in Florida Division 3A.
Last Game: East Forsyth did not have a game Friday.
Season Stats: Crowell has 16 tackles (eight solo), including one for a loss, and a blocked kick in two games.
Team Record: 2-0 and ranked No. 4 in the state by MaxPreps.com.
Last Game: Chapin rolled to a 56-25 win at Lugoff (S.C.) Lugoff-Elgin High. Galloway ran for 134 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.
Team Record: 2-0 and ranked No. 11 in the state's Division AAAAA by MaxPreps.com.
Last Game: Sumter did not have a game Friday. Jackson is missing the season after having surgery in August to repair a torn ACL.
Team Record: 1-1.
Last Game: Morris completed 17 of 20 passes for 339 yards and four touchdowns with one interception, and ran four times for 20 yards and an additional score in a 48-7 win at Jonesboro (Ga.) High.
Season stats: In three games, Morris has completed 37 of 53 passes for 802 yards and 10 touchdowns with one pick, and rushed 13 times for 74 yards and a score.
Team Record: 3-0 and ranked No. 6 in the state at the Class AAAAAA level.
Last Game: Thomas, NC State's lone class of 2023 commit, completed 14 of 21 passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns with an interception, and rushed two times for 10 yards and a score, leading Heritage High to a 61-12 home win over Raleigh (N.C.) Broughton High.
Season Stats: In three games, Thomas is 37-of-48 passing for 695 yards and nine touchdowns with an interception and rushed for a score
Team Record: 3-0.
Last Game: Thompson and Whiteville defeated Ellzabethtown (N.C.) East Bladen, 49-14, at home. Thompson had a sack and a QB pressure that led to an interception in the victory.
Team Record: 2-0.
Last Game: Cary (N.C.) High lost 40-6 at Laurinburg (N.C.) Scotland High in a game put together after the Imps' originally scheduled contest against Athens Drive was canceled.
Team Record: 1-2.
Last Game: Vick and Southern Nash rolled to a 43-8 home win over Pikeville (N.C.) C.B. Aycock High.
Season Stats: Entering the C.B. Aycock contest, Vick had rushed 14 times for 145 yards and a touchdown.
Team Record: 2-0.
Last Game: Wright and A.L. Brown remained undefeated with a 28-6 win at Mint Hill (N.C.) Rocky River High. Wright had an interception and a pair of sacks in the victory.
Season Stats: Entering the Rocky River win, Wright had 18 tackles (nine solo), including three for loss, and also has an interception with four passes defended.
Team Record: 3-0.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook