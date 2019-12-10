Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments played this past week. All games were held on Friday unless otherwise noted.

Last Game: Betty had the week off as St. Thomas Aquinas prepares for a 7A state title game appearance against Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater High at Daytona Stadium on Saturday. Season: Through 13 games, Betty has 39 tackles (30 solo), including two for loss and a sack.

Team Record: 13-0 and ranked No. 2 regardless of classification in the state of Florida and No. 5 nationally by MaxPreps.com. They are the No. 2 team in the country according to USA Today.

Last Game: Blaske's season is over. Note: Blaske was named first-team all-region by the coaches last week. Season: In 11 games, Blaske had 85 knockdown blocks. Team Record: 6-5.

Last Game: Ragsdale's season is over. Note: Boykin's next game will be the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas All-Star Game in Spartanburg, S.C. on Dec. 21. Season: In 13 games, Boykin had 44 tackles (including 29 solo and four for loss) and four interceptions, and caught 49 passes for 641 yards and 16 scores. He rushed 64 times for 375 yards and two touchdowns. Boykin returned 13 punts for an average of 8.4 yards. Team Record: 6-7.

Last Game: Cheraw's season is over. Note: Coit's next game will be the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas All-Star Game in Spartanburg, S.C., on Dec. 21. Coit was named all-state for Class AAA by the South Carolina Football Coaches' Association. Season: In 13 games, Coit caught 55 passes for 842 yards and 11 touchdowns, and had 13 punt returns for an average of 11.8 yards and one score. Team Record: 8-5.

Last Game: Heritage's season is over. Season: In 12 games, Crabtree had 47 receptions for 711 yards and eight touchdowns. He missed one contest with an injury. Team Record: 8-5.

Last Game: Finley's season is over. Season: He connected on 123 of 198 passes (62.1 percent) for 2,119 yards and 21 touchdowns with nine interceptions, and rushed for a score. He has also caught a 60-yard touchdown pass. Team Record: 5-5.

Last Game: Hill's season is over. Note: Hill was named first-team all-region by the coaches and second-team all-county by the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett last week. Team Record: 5-6.

Last Game: Archer's season is over. Note: Lane was named first-team all-county by the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett last week. Team Record: 9-4.

Last Game: Matan's season is over. Team Record: 8-3.

Last Game: Bishop Sullivan's season is over. Meredith's campaign was cut short by injury. Team Record: 4-6.

Last Game: Parker's season is over. Team Record: 6-5.

Last Game: Lackawanna lost 24-13 to Mississippi Gulf last Thursday in the junior college title game in Pittsburg, Kan. Payne was active with seven tackles, including four solo and 2.5 for loss, a 14-yard fumble return for a score and a quarterback hurry. He was named the Lackawanna College Athlete of the Week. Note: After the game, Payne made an official visit to Nebraska. He also hosted the Cornhuskers for an in-home visit Monday. Season: 30 tackles (18 solo), including 12 for loss and four sacks, a pass breakup, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery (for a 14-yard TD) and five quarterback hurries in 11 games. Team Record: 10-1.

Last Game: Myers Park's season is over. Note: Rooks next game is the Hall of Fame World Bowl in Mexico City on Dec. 21, which will be televised at 4 p.m. on CBS Sports Network. Season: Rooks had 54 catches for 905 yards and 13 touchdowns. Team Record: 12-1.

Last Game: Dacula lost 38-7 to Kennesaw (Ga.) Harrison High in the semifinals of the Class AAAAAA playoffs. Scott caught a pair of passes for 20 yards. Note: Scott was named honorable mention all-county by the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett last week. Season: Scott had 31 catches for 832 yards and four touchdowns.

Team Record: 13-1.

Last Game: Huntingtown's season is over. Season: Smith had 35 catches for 918 yards and 14 touchdowns. Team Record: 12-1.

Last Game: Terry Sanford's season is over. Note: Udoh was added to the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas All-Star game roster. He was also named all-conference last week. Season: In 14 games, Udoh had 25 receptions for 296 yards and three scores. He also recorded 19 tackles (12 solo), including three for loss and a sack, and has posted five quarterback hurries. Team Record: 10-4.

Last Game: Cary's season is over. Note: Vann's next game will at the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas All-Star Game Dec. 21 in Spartanburg, S.C. Season: In 11 games, Vann had 100 tackles (42 solo), including 25 for loss and 17 sacks, and reccorded seven forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and a blocked field goal. He's also rushed four times for 17 yards and a touchdown. He was named his conference's Defensive Player of the Year. Team Record: 4-7.