Wolfpack football commitments in action - Week 1

Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments did this past week on the gridiron. All games were played Friday unless otherwise noted.

Last Game: Allen only ran one time and loss four yards on the play, but he made up for it with a huge night catching the football. Allen caught 10 of the 22 completions on the night for 207 yards (long of 76) and three touchdowns in a 34-26 loss at Wilson (N.C.) Hunt High. Team Record: 0-1.



Last Game: Campbell and Lake Minneola will get their 2021 season started this Friday by hosting Orange Park (Fla.) Fleming Island High. Team Record: 0-0.

Last Game: Cleveland and Carrollwood Day will kick off its 2021 season at St. Petersburg (Fla.) Catholic High on Friday. Team Record: 0-0.

Last Game: East Forsyth rolled to a 48-7 win at Greensboro (N.C.) Northwest Guilford High. Crowell had four tackles (two solo), including one for a loss, in the victory. Note: Crowell and East Forsyth will be tested Friday when highly-regarded Rolesville (N.C.) High, which features four-star junior receiver Noah Rogers, potentially the state's top player in the 2023 class. Team Record: 1-0 and ranked No. 12 in the state by MaxPreps.com.



Last Game: Chapin's season-opener at West Columbia (S.C.) Airport High was called off at the last minute due to COVID-related issues at Airport. Team Record: 0-0.

Last Game: Sumter rolled to a 55-18 home win over city-rival Lakewood High. Jackson is missing the season after having surgery in August to repair a torn ACL. Team Record: 1-0 and ranked No. 11 Class AAAAA team.

Last Game: Morris completed 5 of 11 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns and ran five times for 31 yards in a 49-13 home win over Douglasville (Ga.) New Manchester High. Team Record: 1-0 and ranked No. 6 in the state at the Class AAAAAA level.

Last Game: Thomas, NC State's lone class of 2023 commit, completed a 20-yard touchdown pass in his first career varsity throw on his way to helping Heritage High roll to a 36-18 home win over Holly Springs (N.C.) High. Team Record: 1-0.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db29sIG1vbWVudCBmb3IgdGhyZWUtc3RhciAyMDIzICA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hlcml0YWdlaHNmYmFsbD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AaGVyaXRhZ2Voc2ZiYWxsPC9hPiBRQiBhbmQgcmVj ZW50IE4uQy4gU3RhdGUgY29tbWl0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vX2xleHRob21hczI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QF9sZXh0 aG9tYXMyPC9hPjogc2V0IHVwIGJ5IGEgZ3JlYXQga2ljayByZXR1cm4sIGhl IHRocm93cyBhIDIwLXlhcmQgdG91Y2hkb3duIHBhc3Mgb24gaGlzIGZpcnN0 IGNhcmVlciB2YXJzaXR5IGF0dGVtcHQuIFlvdW5nZXIgYnJvdGhlciBvZiBj dXJyZW50IFdvbGZwYWNrIFdSIFRoYXllciBhbmQgTEIgRHJha2UgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzJNM0kxczJpV1EiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8y TTNJMXMyaVdRPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENoYXBlbCBGb3dsZXIgKEBjaGFw ZWxmb3dsZXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY2hhcGVs Zm93bGVyL3N0YXR1cy8xNDI4ODcwOTI1MDEzOTAxMzE0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAyMSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Last Game: Thompson and Whiteville went on the road and crushed Leland (N.C.) North Brunswick High, 54-13. Team Record: 1-0.

Last Game: Vann played most of the game both ways for Cary (N.C.) High in its 52-0 loss at Clayton (N.C.) Cleveland High. The Wolfpacker was at the game and had this scouting report of Vann. Video highlights can be seen below. Note: Cleveland is the defending state runner-up at the 3-AA level. Four-star and UNC bound running back Omarion Hampton ran nine times for 158 yards and four scores for Cleveland. Team Record: 0-1.

Last Game: Vick and Southern Nash went on the road and defeated Wendell (N.C.) East Wake High 46-28 to open its season. Team Record: 1-0.