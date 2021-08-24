Wolfpack football commitments in action - Week 1
Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments did this past week on the gridiron. All games were played Friday unless otherwise noted.
Last Game: Allen only ran one time and loss four yards on the play, but he made up for it with a huge night catching the football. Allen caught 10 of the 22 completions on the night for 207 yards (long of 76) and three touchdowns in a 34-26 loss at Wilson (N.C.) Hunt High.
Team Record: 0-1.
Last Game: Campbell and Lake Minneola will get their 2021 season started this Friday by hosting Orange Park (Fla.) Fleming Island High.
Team Record: 0-0.
Last Game: Cleveland and Carrollwood Day will kick off its 2021 season at St. Petersburg (Fla.) Catholic High on Friday.
Team Record: 0-0.
Last Game: East Forsyth rolled to a 48-7 win at Greensboro (N.C.) Northwest Guilford High. Crowell had four tackles (two solo), including one for a loss, in the victory.
Note: Crowell and East Forsyth will be tested Friday when highly-regarded Rolesville (N.C.) High, which features four-star junior receiver Noah Rogers, potentially the state's top player in the 2023 class.
Team Record: 1-0 and ranked No. 12 in the state by MaxPreps.com.
Last Game: Chapin's season-opener at West Columbia (S.C.) Airport High was called off at the last minute due to COVID-related issues at Airport.
Team Record: 0-0.
Last Game: Sumter rolled to a 55-18 home win over city-rival Lakewood High. Jackson is missing the season after having surgery in August to repair a torn ACL.
Team Record: 1-0 and ranked No. 11 Class AAAAA team.
Last Game: Morris completed 5 of 11 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns and ran five times for 31 yards in a 49-13 home win over Douglasville (Ga.) New Manchester High.
Team Record: 1-0 and ranked No. 6 in the state at the Class AAAAAA level.
Last Game: Thomas, NC State's lone class of 2023 commit, completed a 20-yard touchdown pass in his first career varsity throw on his way to helping Heritage High roll to a 36-18 home win over Holly Springs (N.C.) High.
Team Record: 1-0.
Last Game: Thompson and Whiteville went on the road and crushed Leland (N.C.) North Brunswick High, 54-13.
Team Record: 1-0.
Last Game: Vann played most of the game both ways for Cary (N.C.) High in its 52-0 loss at Clayton (N.C.) Cleveland High.
The Wolfpacker was at the game and had this scouting report of Vann. Video highlights can be seen below.
Note: Cleveland is the defending state runner-up at the 3-AA level. Four-star and UNC bound running back Omarion Hampton ran nine times for 158 yards and four scores for Cleveland.
Team Record: 0-1.
Last Game: Vick and Southern Nash went on the road and defeated Wendell (N.C.) East Wake High 46-28 to open its season.
Team Record: 1-0.
Last Game: Wright and A.L. Brown won a competitive 28-20 game at Huntersville (N.C.) North Mecklenburg High.
Team Record: 1-0.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook