Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments did this past week on the gridiron. All games were played Friday unless otherwise noted.

Last Game: Rolesville was credited with a 7-0 victory after it scored on its opening drive at Franklinton (N.C.) High and the game was called due to storms three minutes into the action. Team Record: 1-0.



Last Game: South Effingham rolled to a 62-27 win at Long County High in Ludowici, Ga. Blaske helped the offense pile up 575 total yards, including 362 on the ground (10.3 yards per carry). Team Record: 1-0.

Last Game: In a game that started Friday and finished Monday, Boykin caught four passes for 77 yards and a touchdown while also adding four rushes for five yards offensively in a 33-14 home win over Greensboro (N.C.) Southern Guilford. On defense, Boykin lined up at corner and had two tackles, including 1.5 for loss. Note: Greensboro-area Wolfpack fans can see Boykin get a big test Friday when Ragsdale plays Greensboro Dudley, which features a pair of four-stars on its defensive line (UNC senior commit Myles Murphy and class of 2021 product Payton Page). That Dudley line struggled however in nearly allowing two different running backs from West Forsyth High in Clemmons, N.C., to rush for over 100 yards in a season-opening lopsided loss. Team Record: 1-0.

Last Game: Gosnell had a huge game in a 69-7 win over East Wilkes High from Ronda, N.C. He caught seven passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Team Record: 1-0 and ranked No. 3 in the state at the 1-A level by MaxPreps.com.



Last Game: Brookwood High was routed 48-10 at Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern High on Saturday. Note: McEachern is the alma mater of NC State backup quarterback redshirt sophomore Bailey Hockman, and Bailey's father Kyle was its coach until resigning in February. McEachern is ranked No. 4 in the state regardless of classification by MaxPreps.com. Team Record: 0-1.

Last Game: Archer rolled to a 41-7 win at Tucker (Ga.) High Team Record: 1-0 and ranked No. 9 regardless of classification in the state of Georgia by MaxPreps.com. Also rated the No. 7 Class AAAAAAA team.

Last Game: McCollum caught three passes for 114 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a score while piling up 152 all-purpose yards during a 47-27 home win over Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes High. Team Record: 1-0 and ranked No. 12 in the state regardless of classification by MaxPreps.com. Also the top-rated team at the Class AAAAA level.

Last Game: Meredith had a pick six in a 54-18 home win over Norfolk (Va.) Christian. Team Record: 1-0 and ranked No. 4 in the state at the Virginia Independent Schools AA level by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Rooks hauled in three passes for 55 yards in a 42-0 home win over city-rival Olympic High in a game that was delayed to Monday due to weather. Team Record: 1-0 and ranked No. 1 in the state regardless of classification by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Udoh hauled in three passes for 37 yards and a touchdown in a 45-0 win at Lumberton (N.C.) High in a game that was postponed to Monday by weather. Note: The chatter that Udoh was going to play a more prominent role on the team proved true through one week. Last season Udah had four receptions for 30 yards all season. Team Record: 1-0 .

Last Game: Vann had a monster game with 11 tackles, including four for loss and three sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a five-yard rushing TD during Cary's 29-6 win at Southeast Raleigh High in a game that was moved to Saturday by weather. Team Record: 1-0.