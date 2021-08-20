NC State football commitments begin 2021 season Friday

Friday is the return of what hopes to be a somewhat normal fall season for high school football, although there have already been sporadic cancelations of games due to COVID-19 related reasons. Here is a rundown of which commitments at NC State start their year tonight.

Allen, who was limited to just two games last spring before suffering a meniscus injury in his knee, and Rose High will being their season at Wilson (N.C.) Hunt High. Rose had an undefeated regular season last spring before losing to Sanford (N.C.) Lee County High in the 3-AA state playoffs. In his two games, Allen ran 21 times for 235 yards and a touchdown. In 11 contests as a sophomore, the athletic Allen had 128 rushes for 906 yards and 11 scores while also catching 24 passes for 284 yards and a TD. Hunt went 4-3 last spring.

East Forsyth starts its season at Greensboro (N.C.) Northwest Guilford High, who features one-time NC State target at linebacker Xavier Simmons. Simmons recently announced he was flipping his verbal commitment from Virginia Tech to Missouri. Crowell had 75 tackles (21 solo) in seven games last spring, including six for loss. He also had an interception, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble while East Forsyth went 3-4. NW Guilford went 6-2 in the spring.

Galloway had an impressive jamboree where he was named MVP of the Aun and McKay Kickoff Classic. Now Chapin High will officially kick off a season with heightened expectations by playing at West Columbia (S.C.) Airport High. In eight games as a junior, Galloway had 151 runs for 867 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also caught 22 passes for 213 yards and adding in returns finished with 1,779 all-purpose yards. Chapin went 6-2 last season while Airport was 3-4.

The potential NC State quarterback of the future makes his return for Carrollton (Ga.) High with a home game against Douglasville (Ga.) New Manchester High. Morris’ first two seasons were at Carrollton before he spent his junior year at Pace Academy in Atlanta, where he completed 80 of 133 passes for 1,180 yards and 14 touchdowns with three picks in eight contests. Carrollton went 8-3 in 2020, but it was 11-2 in Morris’ sophomore year, when the QB was 131-of-216 passing for 2,186 yards and 20 scores with four interceptions and ran for 379 yards and eight more TDs. New Manchester was 8-4 a year ago.

NC State's lone class of 2023 commitment is likely to make his starting quarterback debut on varsity for Heritage High at Holly Springs (N.C.) High. Heritage is coming off a 4-2 season in the spring while Holly Springs was 4-4.

Whiteville High will start its season on the road at Leland (N.C.) North Brunswick High. Thompson helped Whiteville go 3-3 last spring, while North Brunswick will be looking to improve on its 2-4 mark.

Vann, NC State’s first commit in the 2022 class, and Cary (N.C.) High begin their first season under new head coach Coleman Tyrance by traveling to Clayton, N.C., to face Cleveland High, which features four-star and UNC-bound running back Omarion Hampton. Hampton spent the offseason recovering an injury he suffered last spring. Cary went 3-3 in the spring, but it’ll face a challenge against Cleveland. The Rams won their first 10 games last season before losing to Winston-Salem (N.C.) Mount Tabor in the 3-AA state title game.

Vick will not be playing too far from his future home as Southern Nash will be at Wendell (N.C.) East Wake High to kick off its 2021 season. Vick will play corner for NC State, but he is used primarily as a running back at Southern Nash. A season ago in seven games, Vick ran 144 times for 1,072 yards and 15 TDs while his team went 3-4. It’ll be the first season for Brian Batchelor as Southern Nash’s head coach, as long time coach Brian Foster retired in the offseason. East Wake was 2-4 last spring.