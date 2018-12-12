Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

NC State picked up its second verbal commitment in the 2020 class when four-star receiver Porter Rooks from Charlotte Providence Day announced his commitment to the Wolfpack.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is regarded by Rivals.com as the top prospect in the state of North Carolina, the No. 9 receiver nationally in his class and the No. 48 overall player in the country among juniors.

Here is an analysis of Rooks’ commitment.