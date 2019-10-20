News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-20 19:04:12 -0500') }} football Edit

NC State football commit analysis: WR Joshua Crabtree

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

NC State landed its 17th verbal commitment in the 2020 class when receiver Joshua Crabtree from Heritage High in Wake Forest, N.C. Crabtree made his decision Sunday evening, picking the Wolfpack over offers from Air Force, Army, Navy and Liberty.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}