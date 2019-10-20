NC State football commit analysis: WR Joshua Crabtree
NC State landed its 17th verbal commitment in the 2020 class when receiver Joshua Crabtree from Heritage High in Wake Forest, N.C. Crabtree made his decision Sunday evening, picking the Wolfpack over offers from Air Force, Army, Navy and Liberty.
