{{ timeAgo('2018-11-18 14:17:04 -0600') }}

NC State football commitment analysis: QB Ben Finley

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
Ben Finley (second from right) committed to NC State on Sunday.
Ben Finley

NC State picked up its second verbal commitment in the 2020 class when quarterback Ben Finley of Phoenix's Paradise Valley High made his pledge to the Wolfpack.

Finley also had offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State and Nevada.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Finley completed 57.0 percent of his passes for 2,777 yards and 23 touchdowns with 15 picks in 10 games as a junior and also rushed for 153 yards and four more scores. Paradise Valley finished with a 6-4 record.

Here is an analysis of Finley's commitment.

