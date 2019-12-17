NC State football commitment analysis: DB Joshua Pierre-Louis
Over the weekend, NC State football added a verbal commitment from three-star defensive back Joshua Pierre-Louis from The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Here's an analysis of Pierre-Louis' commitment.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news