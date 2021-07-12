NC State commit Darius Edmunson is enrolling in the fall

After committing with a new intent to wait until the winter to enroll at NC State, Edmundson is now instead reverting back to the original plan. He will join the team when his summer school classes are over.

When former Bailey (N.C.) Southern Nash High standout Darius Edmundson , now at Louisburg (N.C.) College, originally contemplated his verbal commitment to NC State, he was thinking that he could enroll this fall as a late addition to the 2021 Wolfpack football team.

Since he redshirted his freshman year with an injury and eligibility was frozen due to COVID this past season, Edmundson should have four years of eligibility left. At the time of his commitment on June 22, he needed just one summer school class to be able to enroll, which he was scheduled to begin taking June 23.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Edmundson stood out at NC State's summer camp, earning an offer. Edmundson did a 10-foot broad jump and 37-inch vertical. Earlier at a South Carolina summer camp, he did a 4.48-second 40-yard dash.

NC State safeties coach Joe DeForest helped lead Edmundson's recruitment.

"Coach DeForest said he could see me at all four but mostly at free safety because they need a guy to cover," Edmundson said. "The way they operate and stuff like that, my speed is really, really good for the secondary. He just said he would really like me to be in that secondary.”

Edmundson graduated in the 2019 class from Southern Nash High alongside NC State sophomore running back Zonovan Knight. Edmundson had not started playing football until his junior year there.

This is the second straight summer that NC State made a junior college addition in the summer to its secondary. Rakeim Ashford similarly joined the team last year.