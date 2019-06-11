News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-11 14:22:04 -0500') }} football Edit

NC State football commit analysis: TE Ezemdi Udoh

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Vonhtpj9zaagbw5z3dru

The good times keep rolling for NC State football recruiting, as it landed its fifth prospect in six days when two-star tight end Ezemdi Udoh (6-foot-5, 230 pounds) from Terry Sanford High in Fayetteville, N.C. announced his verbal commitment.

Here is an analysis of Udoh's commitment.

1. Finally, a tight end

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}