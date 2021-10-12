Dave Doeren radio show recap

• They pride themselves on red zone defense, Wiles noted. Their goal is to hold teams to field goals when teams get down there. The keys to success every week are: stopping the run, preventing explosive plays, preventing touchdowns in the red zone and getting takeaways.

• Redshirt freshman Terrell Dawkins is coming along, Wiles said. Dawkins had a good week going into the bye. Wiles reminded that Dawkins missed nine months of football, and he is still in a developmental process. Dawkins was a guy who was feast or famine in his rookie year, and he really needed the spring. Wiles hopes that Dawkins can soon give them 10-15 high quality reps.

• He confirmed they were scrambling to keep players fresh on defense against Louisiana Tech. They got tired, he said, and the up-tempo offense made it harder to substitute. Wiles didn’t want to get a penalty subbing in and out, and he said he has to do a better job getting the players rest.

They do not want to have to play someone 60 snaps.

• Wiles said that rotation on the defensive line is a “feel thing.” They are still in a position to use their depth despite Clark's injury. Wiles expects Vann, Durden and redshirt freshman Josh Harris to continue to get better at nose tackle.

• They strained to get to the quarterback against Louisiana Tech, just didn’t get him on the ground enough, Wiles said. That noted, Vann really took a step forward that evening.

If they can keep giving the level of effort they have so far, Wiles noted, they will continue to improve. He has been happy with the level of play and togetherness of the unit.

• Wiles said that he is pleased with the defensive line. He noted losing redshirt freshman C.J. Clark was a blow. Clark's performance at nose tackle had allowed them to use freshman Davin Vann and redshirt junior Cory Durden some on the perimeter. However, giving Durden and Vann reps at nose tackle before Clark's injury softened the blow.

Defensive line coach Charley Wiles is the assistant coach guest this week and confirmed that he enjoys eating out, particularly a steak dinner, with ribeye being his “no. 1 cut."

Head coach Dave Doeren reflected on the past weekend’s slate of close college football games. Doeren joked he “had a heck of a time Saturday.” Every time slot seemed to come down to the last possession, and he told the team Sunday that you have to finish.

Doeren also thought that other than Iowa-Penn State there was not a lot of good defenses.

Doeren’s mother came to town, and there was some quality family time this past weekend. Doeren took advantage of the opportunity to recharge his batteries. He felt that it was nice to get some extra sleep, but it was more important for the team to get healthy than him getting rested up.

• Doeren said that parity is great in college football. He noted a week ago everyone would have said Alabama would not be beaten, and then Texas A&M did it. Doeren reminded his team Tuesday to be their best version of themselves every week and not beat themselves.

• Everyone but the coordinators went out recruiting Wednesday and then all of them were at games Friday. Doeren noted that the population growth and the ability of high school coaches to work more with their players in the state of North Carolina have improved the development of the in-state prospects.

• It’s a big difference between seeing players live vs. not, noting that they had no idea really how good freshman running back Demie Sumo would be when he got there out of Willingboro, N.J., but fortunately it worked out well in that particular case.

• Recalling how they found redshirt freshman running back Delbert Mimms, Doeren noted that they had a long-time running back commit (Jamious Griffin) decide to take some visits, and they needed to find some other options. Mimms and Jordan Houston were the two they targeted, and part of the reasons for Mimms was how well he performed on special teams. Mimms is now doing well on that unit at NC State.

• The change of atmosphere is probably the biggest challenge for going on the road, Doeren noted. Routine is a big deal for athletes, and going on the road changes that. Doeren added that the crowd is the other factor. Sometimes the crowd can be tough on the visitors and you have to be mature enough to handle it, he said.

• When you have a night game on the road the players get to sleep in some more and watch some college football, Doeren said. He added the coaches do the same thing. They have a pretty set routine for night games and have worked well so far. The hard part is when it’s a road game and coming back to Raleigh so late after it’s over.

• Doeren did not have to do a double-take when he saw on the release of the schedule four out of five games on the road, adding he is used to “things being stacked against us here at State.” He noted that the State Fair usually means that October is a bit of a road month for NC State, anyway.

• Doeren feels like they have done a nice job on their schedule with the bye. Players flew around at practice Tuesday. Doeren thought it was the best Tuesday work they’ve had this season.

• Senior receiver Emeka Emezie is about to become, barring injury, the all-time leader in receptions for NC State. Doeren noted that is a tribute to his consistency and dependability.

Emezie will be passing Jaylen Samuels, and Doeren has learned that if you try to recruit the exception like Samuels you will end up with a bunch of bad players. Samuels was a special and unique player, and they have not made an purposeful effort to try to find someone like him and his unique skillset.

• To be good on offense in the red zone, Doeren said you have to execute at a high level. That includes being able to run the football and throw in tight windows. What has worked for NC State is throwing to receivers and letting them make plays, but he would like more touchdowns when they get inside the 20.

• Red zone defense is a mentality, Doeren said. Some defenses quit, but for them they are not going to do that. Boston College is very similar, Doeren noted.

Third downs and red zones are going to be critical Saturday.

• Doeren noted that Wiles is a guy who can talk to anyone and forever, but he’s a great storyteller. Linemen get a lot of solitary time in practices, so it’s good to have a coach like Wiles, Doeren said.

• Strain in football terms is pushing through “the maximum amount of intensity you can deliver on someone else,” Doeren explained.

• Reflecting on the importance of a tight family in college coaching, Doeren calls his wife: “Saint Sara.” He noted that there is also bullying that goes on at schools for the children of coaches. His children have had to develop thick skin, and thus being a college coach is a challenge for the entire family.

• They stated having “staff socials” a couple of years ago when they assembled a new staff to help provide quality family time and bonding experiences. Families also come up to the Murphy Center on Sundays during the season. They try to get room on the planes for the families, too.

• At cornerback, sometimes when you are on an island you revert to things you are not supposed to do after giving up a complete pass, Doeren noted. Corners’ mistakes are rarely missed by anyone, and then they start playing softer. Doeren wants them to trust their training.

“We trust them or they wouldn’t be out on the field,” Doeren added.

• Redshirt junior corner Derrek Pitts Jr. likes contact and is a very physical player, and sometimes to a fault. Some of the passes he has given up were on double moves, but when the pass is in front of him he is a physical player.

• They are starting to win some one-on-ones along the line the last couple of games to get more sacks, Doeren noted. He noted in this defense when you have a chance to get single-blocked you need to win. They have added some blitzes, he noted..

• One of the things that will help you win on the road is turnover margin, Doeren said. They are disappointed in not having a fumble recovery, but they are still ahead of what they were a year ago in takeaways.

• Former BC coach Steve Addazio ran more power, whereas new coach Jeff Hafley runs more zone and stretch runs. Boston College will still play physical and will not beat themselves.

“They are not going to hand you anything,” Doeren said of the Eagles.

He added he has known Hafley a long time and has a lot of respect for him.

• Last time Boston College played NC State they probably did not have to throw it, Doeren remembered. Starting quarterback Dennis Grosel, who replaced the injured incumbent Phil Jurkovec, is a confident signal caller who understands how to win.

• Doeren said it’s not a big adjustment to be on an artificial turf for the first time this year, outside perhaps the kickers.

• The team had a big picture conversation coming out of the bye, and then Doeren remind them to take it one week at a time. He is excited to get some clam chowder at the hotel and then figure out how to win the game, and that’s all they are worried about.