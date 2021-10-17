NC State climbs into top 20 of both polls
NC State rose up to No. 18 in both the Associated Press and the coaches' respective Top 25 polls that were updated Sunday. It was a three spot bump in the coaches rankings and four in the AP.
The Pack (5-1 overall and 2-0 in the ACC) is one of three ranked ACC teams in the AP poll. Wake Forest remained at No. 16, while Pitt joined the the Top 25 at No. 23. When including others receiving votes, Clemson was 26th.
The coaches had WFU at No. 15, one spot higher than a week ago. Pitt also debuted at No. 23, and Clemson climbed a spot to No. 24.
NC State is at Miami next Saturday. Wake Forest travels to Army while Clemson plays at Pitt.
AP Top 25
Here is the full AP Top 25.
1. Georgia (63 first place votes)
2. Cincinnati
3. Oklahoma
4. Alabama
5. Ohio State
6. Michigan
7. Penn State
8. Oklahoma State
9. Michigan State
10. Oregon
11. Iowa
12. Ole Miss
13. Notre Dame
14. Coastal Carolina
15. Kentucky
16. Wake Forest
17. Texas A&M
18. NC State
19. Auburn
20. Baylor
21. SMU
22. San Diego State
23. Pittsburgh
24. UTSA
25. Purdue
Coaches Poll Top 25
1. Georgia (65 first place votes)
2. Oklahoma
3. Cincinnati
4. Alabama
5. Ohio State
6. Michigan
7. Michigan State
8. Penn State
9. Oklahoma State
10. Oregon
11. Iowa
12. Ole Miss
13. Notre Dame
14. Kentucky
15. Wake Forest
16. Coastal Carolina
17. Texas A&M
18. NC State
19. SMU
20. Baylor
21. San Diego State
22. Auburn
23. Pittsburgh
24. Clemson
25. UTSA
