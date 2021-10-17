 NC State Wolfpack football climbs into top 20 of both polls
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-17 13:28:49 -0500') }} football Edit

NC State climbs into top 20 of both polls

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

NC State rose up to No. 18 in both the Associated Press and the coaches' respective Top 25 polls that were updated Sunday. It was a three spot bump in the coaches rankings and four in the AP.

The Pack (5-1 overall and 2-0 in the ACC) is one of three ranked ACC teams in the AP poll. Wake Forest remained at No. 16, while Pitt joined the the Top 25 at No. 23. When including others receiving votes, Clemson was 26th.

The coaches had WFU at No. 15, one spot higher than a week ago. Pitt also debuted at No. 23, and Clemson climbed a spot to No. 24.

NC State is at Miami next Saturday. Wake Forest travels to Army while Clemson plays at Pitt.

NC State Wolfpack football coach Dave Doeren
Dave Doeren and NC State is ranked No. 18 in both the AP poll and coaches rankings. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

AP Top 25

Here is the full AP Top 25.

1. Georgia (63 first place votes)

2. Cincinnati

3. Oklahoma

4. Alabama

5. Ohio State

6. Michigan

7. Penn State

8. Oklahoma State

9. Michigan State

10. Oregon

11. Iowa

12. Ole Miss

13. Notre Dame

14. Coastal Carolina

15. Kentucky

16. Wake Forest

17. Texas A&M

18. NC State

19. Auburn

20. Baylor

21. SMU

22. San Diego State

23. Pittsburgh

24. UTSA

25. Purdue

Coaches Poll Top 25

1. Georgia (65 first place votes)

2. Oklahoma

3. Cincinnati

4. Alabama

5. Ohio State

6. Michigan

7. Michigan State

8. Penn State

9. Oklahoma State

10. Oregon

11. Iowa

12. Ole Miss

13. Notre Dame

14. Kentucky

15. Wake Forest

16. Coastal Carolina

17. Texas A&M

18. NC State

19. SMU

20. Baylor

21. San Diego State

22. Auburn

23. Pittsburgh

24. Clemson

25. UTSA

