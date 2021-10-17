NC State climbs into top 20 of both polls

NC State rose up to No. 18 in both the Associated Press and the coaches' respective Top 25 polls that were updated Sunday. It was a three spot bump in the coaches rankings and four in the AP.

The Pack (5-1 overall and 2-0 in the ACC) is one of three ranked ACC teams in the AP poll. Wake Forest remained at No. 16, while Pitt joined the the Top 25 at No. 23. When including others receiving votes, Clemson was 26th.

The coaches had WFU at No. 15, one spot higher than a week ago. Pitt also debuted at No. 23, and Clemson climbed a spot to No. 24.

NC State is at Miami next Saturday. Wake Forest travels to Army while Clemson plays at Pitt.