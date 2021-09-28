NC State-Clemson delivers strong TV ratings

After four weekends completed for college football, the highest rated 3:30 p.m. game on cable television this year was this past Saturday's Clemson-NC State contest on ESPN

Per a release from ESPN, the contest averaged 2.185 million viewers, and it reached a peak of 4.5 million watchers in overtime. Compared head-to-head with a similar time slot in 2019, it was an increase of 42 percent in viewers for those who watched Louisville at Florida State on ESPN.

Saturday was the most watched 3:30 game on ESPN in week four since 2017.