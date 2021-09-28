 TheWolfpacker - NC State-Clemson delivers strong TV ratings
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-28 15:49:11 -0500') }} football Edit

NC State-Clemson delivers strong TV ratings

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
After four weekends completed for college football, the highest rated 3:30 p.m. game on cable television this year was this past Saturday's Clemson-NC State contest on ESPN

Per a release from ESPN, the contest averaged 2.185 million viewers, and it reached a peak of 4.5 million watchers in overtime. Compared head-to-head with a similar time slot in 2019, it was an increase of 42 percent in viewers for those who watched Louisville at Florida State on ESPN.

Saturday was the most watched 3:30 game on ESPN in week four since 2017.

About 4.5 million viewers watched the overtime portion of NC State's win over Clemson. (Ken Ruinard/USA Today)

Overall for the weekend, it was the sixth-most watched college football game behind Notre Dame-Wisconsin (noon on Fox, 5.369 million viewers), West Virginia-Oklahoma (7 p.m. on ABC, 4.502), Texas A&M-Arkansas (3:30 on CBS, 4.071 million), Tennessee-Florida (7 p.m. on ESPN, 3.282 million) and Rutgers-Michigan (3:30 on ABC, 2.806 million).

Among games on cable, only the Tennessee-Florida game in primetime topped NC State-Clemson.

Top Five 3:30 Games On Cable In 2021
Date Game (Network) Rating Viewers

Sept. 25

Clemson at NC State (ESPN)

1.2

2.185 million

Sept. 18

Tulsa at Ohio State (FS1)

0.9

1.831 million

Sept. 2

West Virginia at Maryland (ESPN)

0.7

1.35 million

Sept. 11

UAB at Georgia (ESPN2)

0.6

1.118 million

Aug. 28

Hawaii at UCLA (ESPN)

0.6

976K

NC State's other game on national cable was its Sept. 11 loss at Mississippi State. That game had 756K viewers on ESPN2 for its 7 p.m. kickoff. That is the third-most watched game on ESPN2 for a Saturday broadcast this fall so far and the second best primetime viewership behind the Kentucky-South Carolina matchup this past weekend that had an audience of 941K.

This Saturday's game against Louisiana Tech can be viewed online only on ACC Network Extra or ESPN+. It is a 6 p.m. kickoff at Carter-Finley Stadium.

{{ article.author_name }}