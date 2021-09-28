NC State-Clemson delivers strong TV ratings
After four weekends completed for college football, the highest rated 3:30 p.m. game on cable television this year was this past Saturday's Clemson-NC State contest on ESPN
Per a release from ESPN, the contest averaged 2.185 million viewers, and it reached a peak of 4.5 million watchers in overtime. Compared head-to-head with a similar time slot in 2019, it was an increase of 42 percent in viewers for those who watched Louisville at Florida State on ESPN.
Saturday was the most watched 3:30 game on ESPN in week four since 2017.
Overall for the weekend, it was the sixth-most watched college football game behind Notre Dame-Wisconsin (noon on Fox, 5.369 million viewers), West Virginia-Oklahoma (7 p.m. on ABC, 4.502), Texas A&M-Arkansas (3:30 on CBS, 4.071 million), Tennessee-Florida (7 p.m. on ESPN, 3.282 million) and Rutgers-Michigan (3:30 on ABC, 2.806 million).
Among games on cable, only the Tennessee-Florida game in primetime topped NC State-Clemson.
|Date
|Game (Network)
|Rating
|Viewers
|
Sept. 25
|
Clemson at NC State (ESPN)
|
1.2
|
2.185 million
|
Sept. 18
|
Tulsa at Ohio State (FS1)
|
0.9
|
1.831 million
|
Sept. 2
|
West Virginia at Maryland (ESPN)
|
0.7
|
1.35 million
|
Sept. 11
|
UAB at Georgia (ESPN2)
|
0.6
|
1.118 million
|
Aug. 28
|
Hawaii at UCLA (ESPN)
|
0.6
|
976K
NC State's other game on national cable was its Sept. 11 loss at Mississippi State. That game had 756K viewers on ESPN2 for its 7 p.m. kickoff. That is the third-most watched game on ESPN2 for a Saturday broadcast this fall so far and the second best primetime viewership behind the Kentucky-South Carolina matchup this past weekend that had an audience of 941K.
This Saturday's game against Louisiana Tech can be viewed online only on ACC Network Extra or ESPN+. It is a 6 p.m. kickoff at Carter-Finley Stadium.
