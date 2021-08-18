Bryson Speas embraces versatility

He has 13 career starts, all coming over the past two seasons, and split between predominantly right tackle but also at right and left guard. Speas has even taken snaps at center in practice.

Speas can speak from experience after signing with NC State out of Dudley High in Greensboro, N.C., where he was once committed to Virginia and also considered a late offer from Virginia Tech.

“I just feel as an offensive lineman, if you’re being recruited … you shouldn’t come in with a one-position mindset,” Speas stated. “Be capable of doing anything, and you’ll just increase your value.”

NC State redshirt junior offensive lineman Bryson Speas has a simple piece of advice for high school prospects that play up front on offense: embrace versatility.

He’s not alone in being cross-trained on the Wolfpack line.

Preseason All-All ACC choice and All-American candidate Ikem Ekwonu has experience starting at both guard and tackle. Redshirt sophomore Derrick Eason is competing for the starting job at right guard but could also play tackle.

“It’s really good just being able to be versatile because if something happens among the O-line, it’s way easier to just allow someone to step in and take that position instead of you searching for depth,” Speas said.

For the 6-foot-3, 310-pound Speas, there’s one noticeable difference he notices between guard and tackle.

“Things at guard tend to happen a lot quicker because the d-lineman right up on you when you are playing inside on the offensive line than the tackle, [who has] just a little bit more time,” Speas explained, adding he does not have a preference between either one.

Early indications are that Speas could be in line to start at right tackle, which he did six times a season ago. The Wolfpack went 4-2 in those contests on its way to an 8-4 overall campaign that included a school-record seven ACC victories.

Improving that conference win total would obviously mean huge things for the Wolfpack, but Speas is not daunted by the thought. When asked what the goal was for NC State in 2021, the answer was quick, short and to the point.

“ACC Championship,” he replied.

“I know this team has the potential to be special, as long as we keep grinding day in, day out, to put the work in,” Speas said. “We know what we are capable of.”