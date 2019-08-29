The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that NC State will have a home-and-home on the gridiron with Cincinnati, starting with the season opener in 2023 at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack will return to Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium Sept. 15, 2029.

Schedule news of interest came out this week for both NC State football and Wolfpack basketball.

The two teams have previously done a home-and-home, with both squads winning lopsided games at their respective stadiums. NC State won 30-19 in Raleigh in 2010 with Cincinnati crushing the Pack 44-14 a year later.



NC State’s 2023 non-conference schedule is now complete. It starts with Cincinnati Aug. 31 and also hosts VMI on Sept. 16 plus Notre Dame on a date to be determined. It will travel to Connecticut Sept. 23.

There are two more openings for non-conference opponents in 2029. NC State is also scheduled to host Notre Dame that year.

For a full list of future opponents, click here.

In basketball, Florida International announced Thursday that it was playing at NC State on Nov. 13. Other non-conference dates already announced for the Wolfpack include:

• Alcorn State in Raleigh Nov. 19

• Memphis on Thanksgiving (Nov. 28) at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn

• Wisconsin in Raleigh Dec. 2 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge

• A road date at Auburn Dec. 19

• Hosting The Citadel Dec. 22

• Appalachian State in Raleigh Dec. 29.

The Pack is also scheduled to play UNC Greensboro in the Greensboro Coliseum at a date to be determined according to Joe Giglio of the Raleigh News and Observer.

FIU went 20-14 a year ago, including 10-8 in Conference USA, and finished with a final NET ranking of No. 186.

Memphis was No. 48 in the final NET and made the NIT, but will be bolstered by the nation’s top recruiting class in 2019 according to Rivals.com. The teams are playing in the Barclays Center Classic, where one of the games will be the Pack's home contest against Alcorn State, who went 10-21 and was winless in 17 SWAC games last year, leading to a final NET ranking of 347 out of 353 teams.

Wisconsin and Auburn both made the NCAA Tournament last March, with Auburn reaching the Final Four. Both of those games will be rematches from last season. NCSU lost a last-minute contest at Wisconsin and upset Auburn at home.

UNC Greensboro just missed receiving an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament and was one of the four one-seeds in the NIT in 2019.

The Citadel went 12-18 in 2018-19 with a 4-10 mark in the Southern Conference, and finished with a final NET ranking of No. 275. Appalachian State underwent a coaching change after going 11-21 overall and 2-13 in the Sun Belt. It finished No. 213 in the NET. Dustin Kerns from Presbyterian is their new coach.

Pack basketball opens the season with an ACC game against Georgia Tech Nov. 5 at PNC Arena in Raleigh.