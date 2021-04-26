Three-star offensive lineman Isaiah Montgomery from Virginia Beach (Va.) Landstown High already has a pair of official visits lined up in the month of June, and a small group of five schools could be breaking off the from the pack in his recruitment.

Montgomery has a nice offer list that includes Arizona State, Florida State, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, NC State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder had previously announced an official visit to Pittsburgh on June 10, and he confirmed with The Wolfpacker that he has a trip to Maryland in June as well.

NC State is also firmly in the mix.