NC State adds road game at Troy to future schedule
In 2014, NC State scheduled a home and home with Troy that was to feature a home game at Carter-Finley Stadium to open the 2015 season and then a return date on Sept. 23, 2017 in Troy.
The 2015 contest happened, with the Wolfpack rolling to a 49-21 win. That 2017 date though was postponed after NC State scheduled a contest in Charlotte against South Carolina to open that season. Troy agreed to play in 2020 instead to make room for the Gamecocks on the Pack's 2017 slate.
That game was scheduled for Sept. 19 this past fall, but it too was not played due to COVID-19 altering the ACC's schedules. Teams in the ACC were allowed to keep one non-conference opponent, and it had to be played in the home-state of the league member. That meant a contest at Troy was not allowed.
If all goes according to plan, 14 years after the series was scheduled and 11 years after the original date, NC State will finally make that trip to Troy. According to the recently released 2021 NC State football media guide, as fbschedules.com first noted, the Wolfpack will travel to Troy in 2028.
That completes NC State's non-conference slate in 2028. The Pack opens at East Carolina on Sept. 2, 2028 and will host Vanderbilt two weeks later. Campbell is scheduled for Sept. 23, while there is not yet a date for the game at Troy.
The 2015 contest remains the lone time the two teams have played.
Below is a complete listing of future non-conference opponents.
2022
Charleston Southern
Connecticut
at East Carolina
Texas Tech
2023
Cincinnati
at Connecticut
Notre Dame
VMI
2024
BYU
Louisiana Tech
at South Florida
Western Carolina
2025
Campbell
East Carolina
at Louisiana Tech
at Notre Dame
2026
Florida
at Vanderbilt
2027
at Texas Tech
2028
Campbell
at East Carolina
at Troy
Vanderbilt
2029
at Cincinnati
Notre Dame
2030
at BYU
Charlotte
at South Carolina
2031
at Charlotte
South Carolina
at Notre Dame
2032
at Florida
2035
Notre Dame
2037
at Notre Dame
