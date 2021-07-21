NC State adds road game at Troy to future schedule

In 2014, NC State scheduled a home and home with Troy that was to feature a home game at Carter-Finley Stadium to open the 2015 season and then a return date on Sept. 23, 2017 in Troy.

The 2015 contest happened, with the Wolfpack rolling to a 49-21 win. That 2017 date though was postponed after NC State scheduled a contest in Charlotte against South Carolina to open that season. Troy agreed to play in 2020 instead to make room for the Gamecocks on the Pack's 2017 slate.

That game was scheduled for Sept. 19 this past fall, but it too was not played due to COVID-19 altering the ACC's schedules. Teams in the ACC were allowed to keep one non-conference opponent, and it had to be played in the home-state of the league member. That meant a contest at Troy was not allowed.