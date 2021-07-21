 NC State Wolfpack football adds road game at Troy to future schedule
football

NC State adds road game at Troy to future schedule

Matt Carter
Editor
@TheWolfpacker
In 2014, NC State scheduled a home and home with Troy that was to feature a home game at Carter-Finley Stadium to open the 2015 season and then a return date on Sept. 23, 2017 in Troy.

The 2015 contest happened, with the Wolfpack rolling to a 49-21 win. That 2017 date though was postponed after NC State scheduled a contest in Charlotte against South Carolina to open that season. Troy agreed to play in 2020 instead to make room for the Gamecocks on the Pack's 2017 slate.

That game was scheduled for Sept. 19 this past fall, but it too was not played due to COVID-19 altering the ACC's schedules. Teams in the ACC were allowed to keep one non-conference opponent, and it had to be played in the home-state of the league member. That meant a contest at Troy was not allowed.

NC State Wolfpack football
NC State will wear its road uniforms at Troy in 2028. (ACC Media)

If all goes according to plan, 14 years after the series was scheduled and 11 years after the original date, NC State will finally make that trip to Troy. According to the recently released 2021 NC State football media guide, as fbschedules.com first noted, the Wolfpack will travel to Troy in 2028.

That completes NC State's non-conference slate in 2028. The Pack opens at East Carolina on Sept. 2, 2028 and will host Vanderbilt two weeks later. Campbell is scheduled for Sept. 23, while there is not yet a date for the game at Troy.

The 2015 contest remains the lone time the two teams have played.

Below is a complete listing of future non-conference opponents.

2022

Charleston Southern

Connecticut

at East Carolina

Texas Tech

2023

Cincinnati

at Connecticut

Notre Dame

VMI

2024

BYU

Louisiana Tech

at South Florida

Western Carolina

2025

Campbell

East Carolina

at Louisiana Tech

at Notre Dame

2026

Florida

at Vanderbilt

2027

at Texas Tech

2028

Campbell

at East Carolina

at Troy

Vanderbilt

2029

at Cincinnati

Notre Dame

2030

at BYU

Charlotte

at South Carolina

2031

at Charlotte

South Carolina

at Notre Dame

2032

at Florida

2035

Notre Dame

2037

at Notre Dame

——

