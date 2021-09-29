NC State football adds home and home with Georgia
NC State football now has four future home-and-homes with SEC opponents, and its latest scheduling is perhaps the biggest yet.
The Athens-Banner Herald reports that NC State will play at Georgia Sept. 27, 2033 and then the Bulldogs will make a return trip to Raleigh Sept. 16, 2034. NC State is 1-6-1 all-time against Georgia, and it has not hosted the national power since 1935.
The Wolfpack will begin home-and-homes with both Florida and Vanderbilt in 2026, hosting the Gators and playing at Vandy. The Commodores will then come to Raleigh two years later, while NC State will make the trip to Florida in 2032.
NC State will also conduct a future home-and-home with South Carolina, playing in Columbia in 2030 and then hosting the Gamecocks the following year.
Other future Power Fives on the schedule include Texas Tech (home in 2022, road in 2027), BYU (home in 2024, road in 2030) and Notre Dame (home in 2023, 2029 and 2035, road in 2025, 2031 and 2037).
The ACC has also entered into an alliance with the Pac-12 and Big Ten that is expected to include future scheduling arrangements.
Below is a complete listing of future non-conference opponents.
2022
Charleston Southern
Connecticut
at East Carolina
Texas Tech
2023
Cincinnati
at Connecticut
Notre Dame
VMI
2024
BYU
Louisiana Tech
at South Florida
Western Carolina
2025
Campbell
East Carolina
at Louisiana Tech
at Notre Dame
2026
Florida
at Vanderbilt
2027
at Texas Tech
2028
Campbell
at East Carolina
at Troy
Vanderbilt
2029
at Cincinnati
Notre Dame
2030
at BYU
Charlotte
at South Carolina
2031
at Charlotte
South Carolina
at Notre Dame
2032
at Florida
2033
at Georgia
2034
Georgia
2035
Notre Dame
2037
at Notre Dame
