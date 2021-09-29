 NC State Wolfpack football adds home and home with Georgia
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-29 17:50:02 -0500') }} football Edit

NC State football adds home and home with Georgia

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

NC State football now has four future home-and-homes with SEC opponents, and its latest scheduling is perhaps the biggest yet.

The Athens-Banner Herald reports that NC State will play at Georgia Sept. 27, 2033 and then the Bulldogs will make a return trip to Raleigh Sept. 16, 2034. NC State is 1-6-1 all-time against Georgia, and it has not hosted the national power since 1935.

The Wolfpack will begin home-and-homes with both Florida and Vanderbilt in 2026, hosting the Gators and playing at Vandy. The Commodores will then come to Raleigh two years later, while NC State will make the trip to Florida in 2032.

NC State will also conduct a future home-and-home with South Carolina, playing in Columbia in 2030 and then hosting the Gamecocks the following year.

Other future Power Fives on the schedule include Texas Tech (home in 2022, road in 2027), BYU (home in 2024, road in 2030) and Notre Dame (home in 2023, 2029 and 2035, road in 2025, 2031 and 2037).

NC State Wolfpack football
NC State will play a home-and-home with Georgia (ACC Media)

The ACC has also entered into an alliance with the Pac-12 and Big Ten that is expected to include future scheduling arrangements.

Below is a complete listing of future non-conference opponents.

2022

Charleston Southern

Connecticut

at East Carolina

Texas Tech

2023

Cincinnati

at Connecticut

Notre Dame

VMI

2024

BYU

Louisiana Tech

at South Florida

Western Carolina

2025

Campbell

East Carolina

at Louisiana Tech

at Notre Dame

2026

Florida

at Vanderbilt

2027

at Texas Tech

2028

Campbell

at East Carolina

at Troy

Vanderbilt

2029

at Cincinnati

Notre Dame

2030

at BYU

Charlotte

at South Carolina

2031

at Charlotte

South Carolina

at Notre Dame

2032

at Florida

2033

at Georgia

2034

Georgia

2035

Notre Dame

2037

at Notre Dame

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}