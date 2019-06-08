News More News
NC State adds commitment from offensive tackle Patrick Matan

NC State continues to build its offensive line class by gaining a pledge from three-star offensive tackle Patrick Matan of Gonzaga High in Washington, D.C.


The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Matan was offered by NC State in February. He also had reported scholarships from, among others, Kansas, Louisville, Maryland, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and Syracuse.

Matan is part of a stellar offensive line at Gonzaga that includes four-star and Penn State bound Olu Fashanu, three-star and Wake Forest pledge Luke Petitbon and three-star and Virginia commit Jestus Johnson.

Matan joins a pair of three-stars from Georgia on NC State’s offensive line class — center Ethan Lane from Archer High in Lawrenceville and tackle/guard Austin Blaske from Bloomingdale’s South Effingham High.

NC State has 11 verbal commitments in the 2020 class, with three coming since Thursday.

