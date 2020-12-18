With hours left on Friday, Belton, a native of Midway, Fla., which is near Tallahassee, announced his decision to sign with the Wolfpack.

So while the vast majority of players put pen to paper on Dec. 16, they actually had until Dec. 18 to make a final call if they were choosing to sign early. Offensive tackle Anthony Belton from Georgia Military College in Milledgeville, Ga., did just that.

This is home...wolf pack nation I’m ready to work 10000%%% committed❤️❤️🐺🐺 @PackFootball @StateCoachD @CoachGarrisonOL @Coach_Merci #LLJ ❤️🕊 I did this for the ones who counted me out and the ones who was there through it all WPN let’s work‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/IymOYK1pIK

Belton, 6-foot-6, 315 pounds, had been a verbal commitment to TCU until late-November.

JCGridiron.com had named Belton to its preseason All-American first-team, and among the schools that had also officially offered the 6-foot-6, 315-pounder prior to his original decision to pick TCU were South Carolina and West Virginia.

In an interview with The Wolfpacker, Belton noted that Houston and Syracuse were two teams that were heavily recruiting him, and Kentucky was reported to have expressed interest.

Because junior colleges have not played football this fall, he will have three seasons of eligibility left.

Counting three transfers, NC State is set to welcome 23 newcomers in the 2021 class.