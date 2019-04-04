As NC State players prepare to wrap up the spring with the Kay Yow Spring Game Saturday at 1 p.m. at Carter-Finley Stadium, several position battles will not be decided until the fall.

The most obvious one is at quarterback, where redshirt sophomores Matt McKay and Bailey Hockman and redshirt freshman Devin Leary are competing.

“Matt, obviously being the role in he was in last year, he’s played in games, he knows the offense,” head coach Dave Doeren noted. “His comfort level is just different because of the experience factor that he has. Devin does some things with his arms that nobody can do. Bailey is learning. There are times where he’s got it and times where he doesn’t.

“It’s going to be a big summer for all three of them.”

Doeren liked that he has not seen the quarterbacks pressing and instead staying within themselves.

“All of them have ability,” Doeren said. “They are very consistent. They make mistakes, which you expect, and you see them learn from their mistakes and correct things. That’s kind of where we’re at, just trying to put guys … in a bunch of situational things just to see how they handle it.”

There are other positions that have “to be determined” statuses on them.

“We were hoping for a battle at the corner position, but Teshaun [Smith] and Taiyon [Palmer] have not been able to practice with hamstrings,” Doeren said. “We didn’t get to see that competition. That will be one that carries forward into fall camp. Nick McCloud hasn’t been able to practice.

“Chris Ingram has gotten a lot better, really excited about his growth at that spot. Kishawn Miller is probably one of the most improved players on our team now.”

“The running back position will be one once we get Jordan Houston in here and getting to see him and how he competes, and getting Ricky [Person] back,” Doeren added.

There is one other looming issue facing NC State as it gets ready for Saturday: the offensive line. Chiefly, will the Pack be able to field one?

Several players are already ruled out — redshirt freshman Gabriel Gonzalez, fifth-year senior Tyrone Riley, redshirt freshman Jalynn Strickland and redshirt junior Justin Witt. That has left the Pack a bit shorthanded, especially at the tackle position.

Doeren said it’s “still up in the air” on if the Pack will have enough offensive linemen and that it could alter the plans for Saturday. Regardless, it will be simple. Doeren noted for instance that because they are installing new things on special teams it will not do much with that unit for the simple reason of preserving the element of unknown.

“Won’t be a lot of blitzing,” Doeren added. “I think you’ll see a pretty vanilla game plan on both sides so guys can practice technique.”