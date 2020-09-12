The 2020-21 NC State Wolfpack basketball roster has been updated by GoPack.com.

Of particular interest, the newcomers have their numbers:

• Freshman guard Shakeel Moore: No. 2.

• Freshman guard Cam Hayes: No. 3

• Freshman forward Jaylon Gibson: No. 11

• Freshman forward/center Ebenezer Dowuona: No. 21

• Freshman forward Nick Farrar: No. 30

Hayes' No. 3 is part of another player's numbers switch. Redshirt junior forward A.J. Taylor, who missed most of last season with a knee injury, is No. 14 after previously wearing No. 3. He is the only numbers change among scholarship players on the roster.

Moore is wearing No. 2 after walk-on Chase Graham switched from No. 2 to his new number 12.

All the newcomers also had their first measurements:

• Moore — 6-foot-1, 180 pounds

• Hayes — 6-foot-3, 175 pounds

• Gibson — 6-foot-9, 210 pounds

• Dowuona — 6-foot-11, 235 pounds

• Farrar — 6-foot-6, 260 pounds

Below is the full roster.