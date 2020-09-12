NC State Wolfpack basketball updates its roster
The 2020-21 NC State Wolfpack basketball roster has been updated by GoPack.com.
Of particular interest, the newcomers have their numbers:
• Freshman guard Shakeel Moore: No. 2.
• Freshman guard Cam Hayes: No. 3
• Freshman forward Jaylon Gibson: No. 11
• Freshman forward/center Ebenezer Dowuona: No. 21
• Freshman forward Nick Farrar: No. 30
Hayes' No. 3 is part of another player's numbers switch. Redshirt junior forward A.J. Taylor, who missed most of last season with a knee injury, is No. 14 after previously wearing No. 3. He is the only numbers change among scholarship players on the roster.
Moore is wearing No. 2 after walk-on Chase Graham switched from No. 2 to his new number 12.
All the newcomers also had their first measurements:
• Moore — 6-foot-1, 180 pounds
• Hayes — 6-foot-3, 175 pounds
• Gibson — 6-foot-9, 210 pounds
• Dowuona — 6-foot-11, 235 pounds
• Farrar — 6-foot-6, 260 pounds
Below is the full roster.
