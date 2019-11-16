Shakeel Moore wasn’t quite sure what to make of his recruitment in September, but it crystalized quickly for him.

Moore was looking at Providence, Ole Miss, DePaul, Pittsburgh, NC State and perhaps a few other colleges. The Wolfpack landed his good friend Cam Hayes on Sept. 13, and Moore then canceled his official visit to the Wolfpack, which was set for the weekend of Sept. 20-22.

Moore figured he was set to verbally commit to Providence, but then the Friars went in another direction and Moore essentially began his recruitment anew. Georgetown offered, but it appeared that things were slowing down, with Ole Miss and DePaul as constants.